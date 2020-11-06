Man caught by the police with children’s bodies dismembered in boxes – world

A man was arrested in Mexico City, Mexico, and suspected of murdering two missing children, Alan Yahir, 12 and Héctor Efraín, 14. The bodies of the victims were dismembered in front of the police.

Edgar Z “was nervous” and dropped two boxes he was carrying that were used to transport meat. The police questioned the man and asked if everything was okay. She noticed that the suspect “appeared to have meat” in the packages. When asked, he said it was “chicken”.

“Yes, yes, everything is fine,” said the suspect in a hurry as he dropped bags while lifting the boxes, revealing a horror scenario: They were parts of severed bodies. The authorities immediately identified an ear, an arm and part of the trunk. According to the investigation, they are two children, and it appears they will be Alan and Héctor, two boys who disappeared in town four days before Edgar was arrested.

The 39-year-old suspect was arrested but denies any involvement in the murder. He told police he was offered “two grams of cocaine” to get rid of the contents of the boxes and said he did not even open them.

The investigation into the case continues.