Man detained on suspicion of drug trafficking in Góis Municipality – Portugal

A 54-year-old man was arrested in the Góis parish of Coimbra district on suspicion of the crime of drug trafficking and cannabis was seized, the GNR said Wednesday.

The arrest in the village of Alagoa was made Tuesday by the Lousã Criminal Police Center after a drug trafficking trial about a month ago, according to a statement by the GNR.

In accordance with a search warrant, the suspect seized 39 cans, 866 grams of plants in the drying phase and cannabis seeds, as well as weighing scales, a mobile phone and computer equipment.

The detainee was charged and the facts passed on to the Arganil Judicial Court.

The action included the reinforcement of the Góis Territorial Post.

Ensign Raquel Ferreira told Lusa that the warning for the situation came from “an anonymous report in a letter relating to the smell of narcotics from that location” and the investigation was underway.

The same source added that the defendant, unemployed person who lives alone and has no criminal record, “turned one of the living quarters into a cannabis greenhouse”.