Man seriously injured in the scaffolding in Gondomar – Portugal

A man was seriously injured in an industrial accident on Rua da Costa in Melres, Gondomar, that Friday afternoon.

The victim suffered a fall about six meters high while working on a house.

The man suffered several injuries and was taken to the Hospital de Santo António in Porto.

The Melres Volunteer Firefighters, INEM and GNR were there.

The alarm was given around 2 p.m.