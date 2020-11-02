Man stabs mother in Seixal. Suspect on the run – Portugal

A man stabbed his mother to death this Monday in Paio Pires in Seixal.

The attacker will be around 30 years old and the mother will be around 60 years old.

The suspect who lived with his parents is on the run.

The warning was given at 8 p.m. by the victim’s husband, who was working, calling the woman, and was surprised that she did not answer the calls.

When he got home he was confronted with the macabre landscape. The woman was lying on the kitchen floor and was hit several times on the neck and back.

The murder weapon, a kitchen knife, was next to the body.

The victim’s husband is assisted by INEM psychologists.