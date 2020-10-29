Man tries to kill his family in front of the GNR – Portugal

The GNR announced on Wednesday the arrest of a 70-year-old man who tried to kill the woman with a knife in Sintra. The 28-year-old son took the gun from his hands. In the presence of the military, the attacker threatened to shoot his partner and son and two firearms were confiscated.

GNR also found that the victim had been subjected to multiple attacks for 40 years without ever filing a shame complaint. The suspect was taken into custody.