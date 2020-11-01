Man walks through the streets of Huelva in Spain with the head of the dead neighbor

A man was walking through the streets of Huelva in broad daylight this Saturday with a plastic bag in hand and proclaimed, “I carry a head”. The popular believed it was a Halloween game, but quickly realized that the man was carrying human remains.

The situation caused an uproar among city residents, especially after the man put the alleged head in a dumpster.

The Spanish authorities in attendance confirmed that it was human remains and mobilized various means to intercept the man.

The suspect, a Mexican named “Jesus”, barricaded himself at home where he was arrested at 9:30 pm on Saturday. According to the British press, the suspect has a criminal record in Spain and Mexico.

When the suspected perpetrator of the crime was arrested, authorities entered the victim’s home where they found the remains of the body. The victim was a 60-year-old man who, like the suspect, lived in the Guadalupe district of Huelva. The suspect and victim were neighbors and were previously seen together.