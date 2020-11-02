Managed Network Services Market Set to Witness Expansion at 6.3% CAGR by 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, Global Managed Network Services Market report added by Market Study Report that gives meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, companies active in the industry and forecasts for the coming years.

Global Managed Network Services Market is valued approximately USD 49.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major Market Players in This Report:

IBM (International Business Machines Corporation)

Fujitsu Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Verizon Communications Inc.

Comarch

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

BT Group PLC

AT&T Inc.

T-Systems

Market Outlook:

Managed network services include functions and networking applications that an enterprise outsources from a third-party service provider, generally MSPs (Managed Service Providers). The global Managed network services is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as employees are asked to work from home and organizations are temporary shutdown. However, the new connectivity demands increase complications in IT environment boosting the adoption of managed network services. The saving capital expenditure and operational expenditure by adopting managed network services and increasing trend of digital transformation across the globe are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Type:

Managed LAN

Managed Wi-Fi

Managed WAN

Managed Network Security

Managed VPN

Network Monitoring

by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Consumer Goods and Retail

Telecom

Information Technology

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Education

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Media and Entertainment

Others

Global Managed Network Services Market, by Geographical Analysis:

The Global Managed Network Services Market spans across the regions of North America, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific.

Table of Content:

Summary List of Abbreviations Scope of the Report Global Managed Network Services Market Research Methodology Global Managed Network Services Market Introduction Global Managed Network Services Market Landscape Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by Country Market Growth Drivers Market Challenges Market Trends Market Size and Forecast

