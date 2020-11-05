Managing Partners receive retroactive support today – Executive Digest

The managing partners, who applied for retrospective support in connection with the Covid-19 pandemic in September, will receive it today, November 5th, according to State Secretary for Social Security, Gabriel Bastos.

“Payment will be made in the first week of November, November 5th,” Gabriel Bastos replied in Parliament to PCP MP Duarte Alves in the Budget and Finance Committee as part of the general discussion on the state’s budget proposal for 2021 (OE2021).

At the end of September, the social security opened an exemption period for the self-employed and managing partners who previously did not have the conditions for access to the support they could afford, as the conditions for access changed with the entry into force of the supplementary budget. in July.

The support has been in effect since March, so the independent and managing partners are entitled to retrospective support for this month. For the self-employed, payment was made on Friday, October 30th.

Last week the social security opened a new exemption period for the self-employed and managing partners to ask for assistance.

When asked by the representative of the PCP about the reason for the delay in payment of the assistance and the need to open the new exemption period, the Foreign Minister said: “The restriction may be related to the fact that this assistance is not combined with the contributory exemption can that the managing partners benefited from the fact that they had put the workers in “dismissal” “.

“But if we implement the measure and access support, we will try to address this problem appropriately so that payments can be made on the 5th,” said Gabriel Bastos.

The managing partners initially provided support for companies in crisis with an annual turnover of up to 60,000 euros, which was later increased to 80,000 euros and later with the supplementary budget that came into force.This limit fell in July, and now is in these situations a decrease in sales of at least 40%.

The value of the support was also increased with the supplementary budget and now corresponds to the value of the remuneration recorded as the contribution basis if it is less than 1.5 social assistance indexes (658.22 euros).

In cases in which the registered remuneration is 658.22 euros or more, the support corresponds to two thirds of the remuneration with a limit of three minimum wages (1,905 euros).

The job reduction support also included self-employed, who are covered by the employee scheme and receive no higher than an IAS (EUR 438.81) in this scheme and are not retired.

The self-employed are entitled to support between EUR 219.41 and EUR 635.

Employees who are exclusively affected by self-employment can now apply for assistance from March to August. Independent workers who are also covered by the employee scheme can apply for assistance for the months May to August.

The extraordinary measure to promote professional activity, which has been extended to the self-employed, has a maximum limit of 50% of the IAS (219.41 euros).

The measure is awarded for one month and can be extended up to three months and ends in December 2020 at the latest.