Mandatory COVID Tests raise legal questions – Executive Digest

The draft law that Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa proposed to Parliament on Thursday provides for “the possibility of measuring body temperature using non-invasive means and testing access to certain services and devices”.

As of Monday the 9th, it may therefore be possible that people will have to test Covid-19 when they enter certain locations. However, it is still unclear how or in which rooms the procedure is carried out, whether it applies to nursing homes or hospitals, for example, or whether it extends to workplaces, commercial areas or public services.

Filomena Girão, an expert on health law, believes the presidency of the republic “sees itself as particularly permissive” at this point and may even question “some breach of physical integrity and privacy,” she said in statements Jornal de Notícias (JN).

Constitutionalist Luísa Neto also says the decree is “not tight enough” to understand its borders. It is also about the fact that the right to free development of personality and health as well as the right to freedom and movement are at stake.

This is one of the four limitations of constitutional law and raises legal and operational doubts.

The presidential decree will be passed in parliament this Friday. The approval is the fourth state of emergency in Portugal, which will come into effect between November 9 and 23. The details of the new measures will be announced this Saturday at the Extraordinary Council of Ministers convened by António Costa.