Many Brazilians are denied the right to the city.

The BRCidades network, which is part of the Popular Front of Brazil, intends to set an agenda with proposals for the organization of Brazilian cities. The initiative aims to join other fronts and address the structural issues that perpetuate social exclusion in urban centers.

One of the proposals made is to ensure the social function of land and the environment as common goods and public investments in the periphery and slums, as well as access to culture, security and health.

Brasil de Fato spoke to Marcelo Leão, a lawyer with a bachelor’s degree in law from the Federal University of Ceará (1995) and a master’s student in urbanism, history and urban architecture in the Graduate School for Architecture and Urban Design at the Federal University of Santa Catarina.

He is also a member of the Instituto Gentes de Direito based in Florianópolis / SC (IGENTES) and a member of the coordination group of the Nucleus Santa Catarina do BrCidades and advisor to the Regional South Institute of the Brazilian Institute for Urban Law.

According to him, local elections are an important moment in making cities more inclusive for all and one way is to elect candidates who not only know the city statute but also have a proposal in that area.

“I could say that the word password is: democratic cities; people’s administrations; people’s administrations. These terms are synonymous with democracy and social inclusion. They are, for example, the password for a candidate who campaigns for the right to the city platform.”, He says.

Brasil de Fato: What does the “right to the city” mean?

Marcelo Leão: In short, the right to the city is a right that belongs to everyone to participate in the processes of production and enjoyment of urban space. Nobody can be excluded from this process, especially minorities and those who live on the outskirts of cities.

At the institute level, we can translate this from the city law, which in our federal law 10.257 of July 10, 2001, the right to the city as the right to urban land, housing, environmental hygiene, urban infrastructure, transport, public services, work and leisure for today’s and future generations.

Most importantly, the idea of ​​the right to a city goes beyond the law. It is also a philosophy, a political position that is in contrast to this view of the city that is treated as a commodity, this city that is produced in order to have access to public goods and services and the space only by or by some people People should be used to enjoy certain social classes.

In this sense, as a philosophy, as a position, as a conception of the city that has to compete with this view of the city market that emerges from a capitalist ideology in the production of urban space, we have this idea of ​​the right to the city, the right of all present and future residents, permanently and temporarily, to inhabit, use, occupy, produce, rule and enjoy cities, towns and human settlements in safe and sustainable equitable and inclusive ways.

This is because the city is the common good, that it is essential for a full and decent life, as the global platform for the right to the city says, and that this concept has a thousand hands of “n” thinkers, activists, scholars and Activists on the issue was drafted.

Can you point out who these people are who violated this right today?

It is good to remember that there is a dispute over narrative, ideology, importance and validity. When I consider the point and need to transcend this market town, fighting this exclusive view of the city is a worthwhile battle.

The moment we bring this position into a legal plan, for example the city statute, which is a very important law regulating Brazilian city politics, we will find that it is a law that often does not catch “and.” “does not catch up” for the convenience of economic groups that produce the city and indeed contribute to the violation of the city right for the majority of the population who live and live in them.

At this point we can illustrate who the people who are being violated are: it’s the blacks and the poor from the periphery, it’s the * LGBTQ + people, the traditional communities, the fishermen, the caiçaras, the urban and periurban farm workers.

In short, the whole of the exploited and exploited working class, the same class that is exploited by capitalism, is ultimately the target of the violation of the right to the city because they are treated in the same way as the reserve army in the context of capitalism.

Does the violation occur from the moment we live capitalism? Is it the acts of capitalism that exclude certain people? Is it the state?

The violation of the right to the city, when practiced within the framework of the state, occurs precisely when the state functions as a lieutenant in the capitalist mode of production, when it is in the service of an institution promoted by capitalism. In a political sense it is generally like this: When the ideology of the market town outweighs the right to the town.

In practice, it occurs when there is a reading that precisely contradicts the concept of the right to the city, that is, when the right to housing, environmental sanitation, urban infrastructure, transport, public services and leisure is denied.

In practical terms, it’s about looking at the city and seeing that I have no basic sanitation, that I ride in a crowded bus, that I have to drive four hours from my neighborhood to my work, on those public transport that the Working class performs daily.

Another way is when I’m doomed to be stuck in my neighborhood at the weekend for cutting off bus routes so the worker can use public transport and not have access to all areas of the city.

So the right to the city is violated at every moment and in every act or omission of public power that prevents me from enjoying the city that I can enjoy and have everything that the city offers to the most privileged classes and the most privileged classes who are not privileged.

How do we make cities fairer and more democratic?

If we choose to proceed with this political option [do governo federal] In the local elections, for those who have not seen it, we will see the magnitude of the disaster, because in the city we feel like we are in our skin, much of it, not to mention most of the perverse effects of denial surrendered by rights.

It is also very important to point out and remember that this definition, which the global platform for the right to the city adopts, promotes and promotes, states that it is a right of the people living in the city who permanent residents and those who live in the city. temporary residents. This right expands and consolidates when people adopt a participatory and direct democracy in the administration of the city. Hence the right to govern in an inclusive, pluralistic and transparent manner.

How can we achieve this in a government that is not characterized by dialogue, democracy and social participation? I urge people to point out to me a right-wing or far-right government that is ready to have a genuinely open and non-patrimonial dialogue and that puts the interests of a majority over the interests of a minority or the interests of corporations or capitalism.

How can one then identify candidates for the mayor who are committed to these demands?

For those who are aware of their urban rights, a good strategy is to look at these candidates and say: candidate or candidate for mayor or city council and city council – we can’t forget the legislature, which is also fundamental – and to ask him or her: – Are you doing that? Do you know the city statute? Do you know what that law is? And what do you say about the right to democratic and participatory city management?

What in your program guarantees the participation and social control of the population in the formulation, implementation and monitoring of the various government plans, programs and projects?

However, if you don’t have access to the information to clarify the provisions of the city law, you should visit the BRCidades platforms.

BRCidades networks and cores have promoted a campaign in the country for people who are to work on engagement and take up the idea of ​​the right to a city.

There are letters, there are manifestos that the cores have evolved and not just BRCidades, several other urban movements, and I believe that every citizen, before researching who a candidate or candidate is responsible for mayor or city council , look for a manifest that has the right to the city written about and read it and present it to the candidate and know what he or she is going to do about it.

In addition to BR Cidades, there are other sources such as the Housing Movement, on which the National Urban Reform Forum comments. the environmental movement; the movement for mobility; the youth movement; the cultural movement; the LGBTQ movement, the black movement.

Look for candidates who open the verb to say they are fighting for an inclusive city. I could say the word password is: democratic cities; popular management; popular administrations. These terms stand for democracy and social inclusion. You are the password for us to see that we are facing a candidate who is campaigning for the right to the city platform.

