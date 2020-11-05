“Maradona laughed and grabbed my hand,” says a doctor who operated on a former brain player – Boiling

One day after an urgent brain intervention to remove a clot, 60-year-old Diego Armando Maradona shows significant improvements. He is the doctor for ex-player Leopoldo Luque who gives details on aftercare.

“We’re trying to get him to gradually recover. These are the decisions of the intensive care physicians that we fully agree with. We’re working in the same direction and Diego responded very well. When I went to visit, laughed he looked at me and took my hand. The first impression is favorable “. Though stable, the legend will remain under medical scrutiny.

In the past few hours, fans, personalities associated with football and sports have shown solidarity with Maradona’s health and sent him messages of strength and encouragement. This is the case with Lionel Messi. “Diego, all the power in the world. My family and I want to see you as soon as possible. A hug from the heart,” he wrote on social media.

The Argentine President Alberto Fernández and the Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro also showed solidarity with the situation of the former ace.