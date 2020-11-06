Marcelo asks to avoid “a tightened December” with “more drastic restrictions” due to the Covid-19 society

This Friday, the President of the Republic urged the Portuguese to join forces this month to stem the “disruptive surge” in hospital admissions for Covid-19 patients in order to avoid a “tightened December” with “more drastic restrictions”.

In a notice to the country from the Palace of Belém in Lisbon, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa announced that he had just signed the decree declaring a state of emergency in Portugal from next Monday for 15 days to 11pm November and considered this month “essential Test”.

In his speech, which lasted about five minutes, the head of state argued that it was jointly necessary to “reduce the costs of the pandemic” in order to protect all “covid and non-covid” patients and their “legitimate rights to” life and health “.

The President of the Republic warned that this is “a challenge that will not end in November, December, or most likely the first few months of 2021, but will again be an essential test in November of this month”.

“The following weeks must be a joint effort to stem the worrying increase in the number of inpatients in general, and inpatients in intensive care in particular, in order to avoid a tightened December and thus more drastic restrictions for all of us undesirable,” he said .

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa reiterated this message, adding: “November is therefore another test of our reluctance, of our serenity, of our resistance, that we will live in solidarity and determination – as well as in solidarity and determination that we are in Live the beginning of the pandemic in spring and the most acute situation in the greater Lisbon area in summer “.

“The President of the Republic is counting with every single Portuguese in this increased effort. The Portuguese are counting on the President of the Republic, who in this second state of emergency, as in the first, will be there with this November test everybody else now and forever,” he concluded.