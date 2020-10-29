Marcelo conveyed condolences and solidarity to Macron from Portugal in the face of the attack that killed three people in a church – Cm ao Minuto

The President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, conveyed the condolences and solidarity of Portugal to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron this Wednesday in the face of the attack on a Catholic church in Nice, in which three people were killed.

In the message to Emmanuel Macron published on the website of the Presidency of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa says that he received the news of the attack on the Basilica of Our Lady of the Assumption in Nice, south-eastern France, with “deep dismay” have.

“At this difficult moment, when France is again facing a hideous attack on the values ​​that characterize it and that unite us, which I strongly condemn, I present Your Excellency on behalf of the Portuguese people and in my own expression of the most felt solidarity and sincere regret, “says the message.

The President of the Republic bid farewell to Emmanuel Macron, who expressed “the greatest consideration and personal appreciation” and affirmed “the deep brotherhood with France and the French people and the firm condemnation of this attack”.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa spoke to journalists at the Belém Palace in Lisbon and reiterated “the solidarity of the Portuguese people and the President of the Portuguese Republic,” conveyed in the message sent to Macron, “at a time when France is under renewed attack “. .

“It’s not just those targeted who are suffering, it’s France, it’s freedom, it’s democracy, it’s dialogue, it’s tolerance, it’s religious freedom, it’s freedom in general. Democrats stand on that Side of other democrats and fighters for freedom, peace, peaceful coexistence and tolerance, in addition to the differences that can exist in political, religious, denominational or ideological positions, “he reflected.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex today raised the alert for terrorists across the country after a man with a bladed weapon attacked three people in the Basilica of Our Lady of Nice.

In a local statement, French President Emmanuel Macron described this as an “Islamic terrorist attack” and announced that military security equipment would be increased from 3,000 to 7,000 soldiers in the country.

“We won’t give in any more,” he said.