Marcelo, Ferro and Costa pay homage to the dead in Belém – Executive Digest

The Head of State, the President of the Assembly of the Republic and the Prime Minister will attend a ceremony in honor of the dead next to the Palace of Belém in Lisbon on a day of national mourning this Monday morning.

According to the planned program, this “National Flag Raising Ceremony on a day of national mourning and tribute to all those who have died, in particular to the victims of the Covid-19 disease pandemic” begins at 10:00 am with the arrival of the President of the Republic , Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Before that, the Presidents of the Higher Courts, Prime Minister António Costa and the President of the Assembly of the Republic, Eduardo Ferro Rodrigues, will be present.

At Praça Afonso de Albuquerque, near the entrance to the Palace of Belém, where an honor guard of soldiers from the presidential team is located, the national flag is first hoisted up to the sound of the national anthem and then placed at half-mast. in the silence.

Then the entities present will be silent for a minute.

The government decided on October 22nd to declare All Souls Day this Monday, November 2nd, “national day of mourning” to pay tribute to all those who have died, particularly those who have died from the Covid-19 disease pandemic . will be read in the communiqué on this meeting of the Council of Ministers.

The President of the Republic signed this decree on October 26th, which was approved by the Council of Ministers at the same meeting at which the government decided to stop traffic between municipalities in the area between October 30th and November 3rd – for the day of all – to restrict Santos, National Day and All Souls Day.

In Portugal, on March 2, the first cases of infection with the new coronavirus, which is responsible for Covid-19, were recorded and, according to the Directorate-General for Health (DGS), a total of 2,544 people have died so far, 144,341 cases of infection have been accounted for.

On Friday, Portugal hit numbers never seen since the epidemic began: 4,656 new cases of infection, 40 deaths and 275 intensive care hospital stays within 24 hours. 39 more people died on Saturday and there was a new maximum of 286 hospital patients in the intensive care unit, according to DGS.

Today DGS announced that there have been 37 more Covid-19-related deaths and 3,062 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours. The number of hospitalized patients in the intensive care unit decreased to 284, but the total number of hospitalized patients exceeded 2000 and was now 2,122.