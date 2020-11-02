Marcelo highlights the difficulties in the fight against Covid-19 and takes the “highest responsibility” for mistakes – politics

This Monday, the President of the Republic emphasized the difficulty of planning in combating the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic crisis, but said he understood the criticism and took “ultimate responsibility” for the mistakes made.

In an interview with RTP from the Palace of Belém in Lisbon, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said he understands “the criticism, fears and state of mind of the Portuguese, many” who indicate “errors, delays, contradictions, zigzags” in response to this pandemic .

However, he stressed that since March “the pandemic has never stopped” and asked, “Who can plan when problems will arise each day? It was planned, but the next day it was over. I was the first to say you have to to plan “.

“I do not make mistakes and I do not say that there were no mistakes. I am most responsible for them because the President of the Republic is most responsible for what goes wrong in Portugal,” added the head of state.

Given that the president has no executive functions, he countered: “But there is political reporting. That is why I am most responsible for what happened.”

“I take ultimate responsibility for all of this,” he added.

Then Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa pointed out that after the initial phase of the Covid-19 epidemic in Portugal, “the economic and social crisis has occurred and the government therefore has not one but two fronts” and since then “the measurements now have to be calibrated will. “