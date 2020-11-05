Marcelo prepares for the January 24th presidential election – Executive Digest

The President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, is preparing the presidential elections for January 24th, that is, on the penultimate Sunday of the month, as is the tradition, the newspaper Público moves forward.

On this day, a second round can then be held in February if necessary. According to the law, the presidential term begins March 9th To be elected in the first round, the most elected candidate must receive more than half of the votes.

The head of state has to plan the elections by the 24th of this month and should, according to Público, do so very close to that date. Please note that the date of the elections must be communicated 60 days in advance.

Only after November 24th should Marcelo announce his new application, as he explained in an interview with RTP on Monday. However, the announcement could only be made in December due to the political calendar and the president’s agenda.