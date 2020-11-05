Marcelo publishes diplomas to vote on mobility and voters in custody – Executive Digest

The President of the Republic today adopted two diplomas of parliament extending the voting on mobility and allowing voters to vote early due to the Covid-19 epidemic in 2021.

These decisions by the Head of State Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa were published on the Internet through a notice on the website of the Presidency of the Republic.

The Decree of the Assembly of the Republic extending the early voting on mobility and stating that there is at least one table per parish instead of one table per district was passed in a final global vote on October 23 with only votes against the CDS-PP and the PCP and ENP abstained in a voting round in which Chega was absent.

The text approved by PS, PSD, BE, PAN, Liberal Initiative and unregistered MPs Joacine Katar Moreira and Cristina Rodrigues resulted from a consensus between socialists and social democrats and applies to presidential, legislative, local and referendum elections.

The diploma increases the number of polling stations for polling stations – in advance anywhere in the country, after prior registration and without giving reasons – and reduces the number of voters per polling station to a maximum of one thousand.

Since 2018, every domestically registered voter can request an early vote on mobility between the 14th and 10th day before the elections, which implies a personal presence at a table across the country.

The decree establishing an exceptional and temporary regime for the exercise of early voting rights for voters who are compulsory in electoral and referendum laws of 2021 was passed on the same day on October 23.

It is also about a joint text in the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, which was based on draft laws of the PS and the PSD and, in addition to these two banks, deserves the approval of BE, PCP, PAN, PEV, IL and non-MPs.

The CDS-PP, whose five MPs voted against, announced at the end of the polls that their vote was at least positive.

Under this diploma, voters who need to be incarcerated at home or elsewhere in connection with the Covid-19 epidemic can request an early vote on elections and referendum laws in 2021 – for which they are presidential and local elections.

Voters can apply for an early vote between the 10th and 7th day before the election or referendum via a digital platform and, if they do not have access to electronic means, via a representative on the municipal council. by means of a simple power of attorney and a copy of the voter’s ID.

In Portugal, where the first cases of infection with the new coronavirus were detected on March 2, 2,740 people have already died from the disease, according to the Directorate-General for Health. In total, more than 160,000 cases of infections have been reported (DGS).

According to the note posted on the website of the President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa also proclaimed the Diploma of Parliament, which amends the statute of parliamentary officials.