Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa admits a “very limited” state of emergency – Executive Digest

When asked whether Portugal is in need again, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa guarantees: “We have never stopped being”. In an interview with RTP, the President of the Republic explains that each emergency took the form of a state of emergency, but that it was a new phenomenon and the economy was stabilized. But that doesn’t happen now.

When analyzing the route taken so far, the Portuguese head of state shows that the tests had the best response capacity in the country, but were not sufficiently increased during the screening. He also mentions that the hiring of health professionals has been delayed, stressing that the outbreak in Lisbon and the Tagus Valley has caught the focus of the authorities and, despite best efforts, has admitted some mistakes and failures.

“Once here, it is worth taking a look at the perspective we have: if we follow the purely mathematical models, we have the option of doubling the number of infected every 15 days, which would mean that we will end November would speak about 8 thousand, 9 thousand, 10 thousand … But we have seen that mathematical progress does not correspond to clinical reality. »

In this context, “what it can be but cannot be,” he asks, “Is it possible and desirable to return to a state of emergency like that of March, April and May? Or is it something else? What is being considered is different because the situation is different. “

A state of emergency “very limited, with preventive effects and not very extensive” is on the table, which does not indicate a complete restriction. This is the bias of the parties that Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa heard, with the special partners now missing. It’s the government’s bias as well, but Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa guarantees he’s still thinking.

The President of the Republic also reveals that measuring the temperature when accessing public services or shows, for example, is one of the reasons the state of emergency is being addressed.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will receive the social partners between Tuesday and Wednesday after hearing the nine parliamentary parties today. Before Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa started listening to the political parties this morning, he received the Prime Minister while António Costa proposed that the state of emergency be imposed “preventively”.

“The pandemic never stopped. Problems arose every day. When it seemed that the worst phase was over, the houses began. Who can plan? “Asks the President, adding that there was no miracle, as has been said in the international press. “What happened was the resistance of the Portuguese.”

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa admits that he is primarily responsible for what failed in Portugal because, even though he does not rule, there is political coverage.

It is recalled that between March 19 and May 2, Portugal was in a state of emergency. The State of Emergency Declaration may provide for the suspension of some rights, freedoms and guarantees for a maximum period of 15 days that can be renewed.

(in the update)