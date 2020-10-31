Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa receives the Prime Minister and the political parties – society on Monday

The head of state, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, will receive the prime minister on Monday morning and the nine parties with parliamentary seats throughout the day, a source from the presidency of the Lusa Republic said.

Prime Minister António Costa will be received by the President of the Republic at 10:30 a.m. in the Palace of Belém in Lisbon, the same source said.

Then the parties with parliamentary seats – PS, PSD, BE, PCP, CDS-PP, PAN, PEV, Chega and Liberal Initiative – will be informed about the current situation of covid-19 in Portugal.