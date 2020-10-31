World

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa receives the Prime Minister and the political parties – society on Monday

Photo of il ilOctober 31, 2020

The head of state, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, will receive the prime minister on Monday morning and the nine parties with parliamentary seats throughout the day, a source from the presidency of the Lusa Republic said.

Prime Minister António Costa will be received by the President of the Republic at 10:30 a.m. in the Palace of Belém in Lisbon, the same source said.

Then the parties with parliamentary seats – PS, PSD, BE, PCP, CDS-PP, PAN, PEV, Chega and Liberal Initiative – will be informed about the current situation of covid-19 in Portugal.

Photo of il ilOctober 31, 2020
Photo of il

il

Back to top button