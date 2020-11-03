Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa warns that it is not worth hastening the overthrow of the government by rejecting budgetary policy

The President of the Republic warned “opponents” of the government this Monday that it is not worth hastening the fall with an economy of “three crises” caused by the budget rejection because the executive branch “does not fall”.

In an interview with RTP, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said that “three crises are worsening the government’s ability to respond to the pandemic and the government’s ability to respond to the economic and social crisis”.

“The opponents will say: Better, it’s the way it falls faster. But it doesn’t – but it doesn’t,” said the head of state, adding, “It doesn’t fall because the President of the Republic has no power to dissolve parliament. ” for a period of six months, in the last six months of his term of office “and also” because the Presidency of the European Union will follow “.

The President of the Republic reiterated the call to make the state budget for 2021 sustainable in a final global vote at the end of this month, taking into account the pandemic situation and the economic and social crisis.

“Are we going to add a political crisis to that? Do the Portuguese understand?” He asked, warning: “It would be better if three crises really didn’t follow suit.”

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa insisted that “it is not indifferent to rule with a twelfth of 2020 than with a budget for 2021”.