Marcelo receives Costa on Monday to decide on the state of emergency – Executive Digest

The head of state, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, will receive the prime minister on Monday morning and the nine parties with parliamentary seats throughout the day, a source from the presidency of the Lusa Republic said.

Prime Minister António Costa will be received by the President of the Republic at 10:30 a.m. in the Palace of Belém in Lisbon, the same source said.

Then the parties with parliamentary seats – PS, PSD, BE, PCP, CDS-PP, PAN, PEV, Chega and Liberal Initiative – will be informed about the current situation of covid-19 in Portugal.

The Prime Minister announced today that he has requested a hearing from the President of the Republic to approve the Council of Ministers’ position on a possible declaration of a state of emergency for communities with more than 240 people infected with the new coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 years transmit days.

In a press conference at the end of an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers in the National Palace of Ajuda in Lisbon, António Costa added that he would only disclose the government’s position on a possible declaration of a state of emergency after disclosure to the President of the Republic.

At this meeting, the government initially decided to renew the disaster situation across the continental territory from 00:00 a.m. next Wednesday to 23:59 p.m. on November 23, and to take special measures in 121 communities with more than 240 communities per infection cases 100,000 residents in the last 14 days, including a “duty to stay at home”, the Council of Ministers said.

Last Thursday, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa did not rule out a possible return to a state of emergency “at the suggestion of another sovereign body” and said that the next steps in the fight against Covid-19 would also depend on the parties – the first heard on Friday.

In response to questions from journalists, the President of the Republic said on the balcony of the Palace of Belém that he shared legal concerns about restrictive rights measures and that “the government will take into account all these observations and try to find the way”, in his “reflection process”.

“And the President of the Republic will accompany this because the President of the Republic must in any case issue laws and decrees, if applicable. If the state of emergency were to come again, I would have to declare the state of emergency and even take the initiative, even if it were suggested by another sovereign body, ”he added.

According to the head of state, when taking measures, one always weighs “rights, freedoms and guarantees on the one hand and life and health on the other hand” and “tries to determine the measures that must be taken according to the schemes that exist” in the Portuguese constitutional and legal system, which in his opinion was not designed for a pandemic.

The state of emergency was in effect in Portugal at the start of this epidemic, between March 19 and May 2.

According to the Constitution, the declaration of a state of emergency can establish the suspension of certain rights, freedoms and guarantees for a maximum period of 15 days, without prejudice to any extensions with the same deadline.

To declare it in all or part of the national territory, the President of the Republic must listen to the government and be authorized by the Assembly of the Republic.

In Portugal, there have already been 2,468 deaths related to Covid-19 – a disease caused by a new coronavirus discovered in central China in December – and a total of 137,272 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health (DGS).

On Friday, Portugal registered unprecedented numbers since the epidemic began: 4,656 new cases of infection, 40 deaths and 275 hospital stays in the intensive care unit within 24 hours. Today 39 more people died, 4,007 new infections were registered, a maximum of 286 patients were admitted to the intensive care unit.