Marcelo will testify in writing and publish his testimony in the case of Tancos – Portugal

The President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, confirmed this Monday that he will testify in writing and publish his testimony as a witness in the case of the theft of weapons from Tancos.

“In fact, I was expecting it when I saw news about it and said what I had said several times,” said Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in an interview with RTP.

The head of state stated that he would testify “in writing” and that “the President – that was the interpretation in the Presidency of the Republic – does not have to seek approval from the Council of State or say yes or no”.

“I said yes and then added a detail: and I will publish it on the website of the Presidency of the Republic so that the Portuguese don’t have to wait for the courts to disclose it,” he said.

The President of the Republic reiterated the message that it was necessary “to examine everything from top to bottom, to donate to those who are injured”.

The case of the theft and the circumstances surrounding the subsequent recovery of war material from the Paióis Nacionais de Tancos, of which former Defense Minister José Azeredo Lopes was one of the 23 defendants, was heard today in Santarém.