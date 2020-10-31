Marcelo’s performance is still positive, but is further removed from 100% – Executive Digest

With 60% positive ratings, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa still passes the Portuguese performance test. However, Aximage’s latest political barometer for JN and TSF suggests the president of the republic is falling and blaming some wear and tear related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The same goes for the Prime Minister and the Portuguese Government, which have lost 12 points in this assessment since July. Currently they only have 51% positive reviews. Compared to September the decrease is 3%.

The analysis of the sample segments shows, according to JN, that both Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and António Costa achieve the best results among older and poorer voters. At the party level, there are also similarities, as socialist voters seem to be the main proponents: 85% give Costa a positive rating and 84% give Marcelo a positive rating.

Conversely, the negative marks come from the voters of the three most right-wing parties, ie Chega, Liberal Initiative and CDS. At the PSD, the President of the Republic has a positive balance of 43 points, while António Costa doesn’t exceed 7.

Who do the Portuguese trust?

When it comes to trust (and not performance) the scenario is not very different: 45% of those polled by Aximage prefer Marcelo and 13% prefer Costa. Again, both have better results in older and poorest people.

Through parties, the prime minister only wins among socialist voters. The president, on the other hand, wins with everyone else, especially the PSD voters, according to JN.