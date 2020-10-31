Maria Miguel, the new “angel” of national fashion – cooking



Her name is Maria Miguel, she is 20 years old, one of the great promises of national fashion and is already bringing her talent abroad. With a striking beauty and elegant silhouette, Maria has had a brilliant career as she paraded the most coveted international catwalks and has already left her mark on the most emblematic fashion events.

With a discreet and humble demeanor, Maria shows her demeanor and has managed to attract the attention of the international fashion industry. The young model is in demand by big names in haute couture such as Chanel and is the only Portuguese model available exclusively for Saint Laurent. Luxury brands that highlight their brilliance and talent.

After several rapprochements on the road, it was 2016, encouraged by the family that signed up and won the L’Agence Go Top Model competition and began their journey, which has grown exponentially over four years. Fashion opened its doors to the world and Maria wasn’t afraid to take advantage of opportunities and moved to New York, USA.

Without forgetting its origins, it would also like to show its brilliance in Portugal and was recently presented in ModaLisboa by stylist Gonçalo Peixoto. Maria Miguel is already referred to as the successor to Sara Sampaio.

From Maria Boy to mannequin

Nowadays she is known for her elegance and feminine demeanor, but it hasn’t always been that way. In her childhood and youth she was called Maria-Junge and had the dream of becoming a professional soccer player. A passion that he does not forget, but which he has left behind because it was not possible to reconcile himself with the fashion in which he makes covers of international magazines such as “Vogue” and “Harper’s Bazaar”.