Mariana’s Crime: Brasil de Fato makes a concerted effort

Mining companies and their foundations don’t skimp on advertising. Few repairs have been made since the Fundão Dam in Mariana (MG) burst, but the general opinion of the population is that Samarco, Vale and BHP Billiton companies “do their best”. Comment that is not natural, but the result of thousands of ads and reports on different vehicles.

Samarco’s crime ends five years in November and the newspaper Brasil de Fato MG decided to start a virtual mobilization to spread the word about what happened. A number of articles will be distributed to prospects via WhatsApp from November 2-6 during business hours. The service is free.

The newspaper calls for people to reverse untruths and to share the voice of those affected this week. The newspaper is one of the few in large circulation that does not accept receiving ads from mining companies other than prosecuting the crime from day one.

I want to participate!

Messages are distributed through WhatsApp groups, where only administrators can send messages. Free entry. When the group is full, enter the next:

Voice of Affected Group 1: Click here

Voice of Affected Group 2: Click here

Source: BdF Minas Gerais

Edition: Elis Almeida