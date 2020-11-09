Marine Emission Control System Market by Global Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast To 2024

Marine emission control system market is likely to exceed the revenue mark of $5 billion by 2024. Growing concerns regarding improvement of deteriorating air quality and reduction of emissions from marine engines will significantly impel marine emission control system market trends. Rising inclination of people towards marine tourism and recreational activities is one of the preeminent factors, which is contributing to marine emissions. In the light of the aforementioned factors, the demand for sustainable systems for environment conservation has augmented, which will stimulate the growth of marine emission control system industry size at an appreciable pace. In addition, research and development activities for technological innovations are being promoted to reduce emissions from marine engines.

Disposable income has been rising and pushing the demand for recreational activities among people. Living standards of the global populace has improved subsequently leading to increase in long international voyages. The escalating installation of emission control systems to lower harmful emissions from increasing recreational activities is likely to influence marine emission control system market trends in the coming years.

Maritime industry has witnessed the implementation of several government regulations to cope up with soaring emission levels. In January 2016, the International Maritime Organization had revised a directive pertaining curb nitrogen oxide emissions from diesel vessels installed on and after 2016. Later, the agency amended the sulfur limit to 0.5% in fuel, which will be applicable from 1st January 2020. Also, on 1st July 2010, strict norms were introduced under MARPOL 73/78, which has enhanced the deployment of ESPs.

Research and development activities are surging to design advanced emission control technologies to ensure compliance with strict government regulations. Hybrid fuels are highly being adopted by the maritime industry to limit sulfur, PMs, and nitrogen oxide emissions. Also, demand for container vessels and bulk carriers is escalating with merchandise trade, which will further propel adoption of hybrid fuels.

The US has witnessed a slew of technical advancements along with mounting investments towards the development of green systems, which has transformed the country into a pivotal growth ground for marine emission control system market. Also, the region experiences high demand for battle forces & commercial vessels, which has augmented shipbuilding activities and amplified the installation of marine emission control systems. Also, the U.S. government has implemented protocols to reduce emission levels and improve air quality. For instance, in 2018, MEPC planned to control marine pollution and lower the emission levels by 50% by 2050.

A few renowned companies operating in marine emission control system market are Hug Engineering, Mitsubishi, Kwang sung, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Caterpillar, Wartsila, and MAN Energy Solutions. Some more marine emission control system market players include Agriemach, DCL International, Johnson Matthey, Tenneco, Hitachi Zosen, DEC Marine, H+H Engineering, Alfa Laval, Langh Tech, Fuji Electric, and DuPont among others.

