Marine Emission Control System Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2024

Speaking of the geographical penetration, marine emission control system market has been touted to amass substantial returns from China. This is prominently on account of the newly imposed regulations favoring the installation of these products. Reportedly, to improve the quality of domestic shipping and endorse environment friendly development of marine transport within China, the Chinese Ministry of Transport, on 3 July 2018, published new requirements for controlling nitrogen oxides (NOx) emission. The standards will be applicable to both newbuild vessels (after July 2020) and ships in operation (after July 2021) and will further be imposed on ships particularly involved in Chinese domestic trade.

Powered by moves such as the aforementioned and the rising number of cross-border tax inversions and M&As, the demand for these systems has been considerably rising in this APAC economy, thereby augmenting China marine emission control system market.

Rising emissions from marine engines & growing environment concerns owing to degrading air quality will drive marine emission control system market growth in the years to come. Reportedly, oceanic vessels contribute to a majority of the pollution in the coastal environment – around 8%-12% of the global NOx emissions and around 40% of global NOx emissions from transport of freight mean. Having taken into consideration these alarming statistics, in 2008, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) launched a directive for controlling emissions from diesel engine vessels, built or installed on and after 1st January 2016. The directive also specifies a global sulfur limit for reducing the sulfur content in fuel to 0.5%, that will go into effect from 1st January 2020. The presence of a strict regulatory landscape will thus prove to be one of the preeminent driving factors of marine emission control system market.

The growing number of trade activities along with advancements in emission control technology will also serve to boost the demand for marine emission control systems. Globally, around 85% of goods are transported using maritime routes. In almost 70% of the cases shipping is carried out within 400 km from the coastline, influencing the air quality within several hundred kilometers from the coast. The most widely adopted propulsion systems used by these ships are two or four strokes diesel engines, which apparently consume large amount of heavy fuels.

Estimates from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, 2011, cite that the merchant navigation sector alone accounted for about 1.75% of the total energy demand and about 5% of the global crude oil consumption back then. Also, ships were recorded to manufacture around 15% of the global NOx (the world’s buses, cars, and trucks combined), 2.5% – 4% of greenhouse gases, and between 3% – 7% of global SOx output and 5% of black carbon emission. Quite overly, these figures reveal the overall impact of the maritime segment on global atmospheric pollution, which has led to a spike in the demand for marine emissions control systems.

Reportedly, in a bid to reduce the environmental footprint of ships, the IMO has also tightened the regulations on NOx and SOx emissions from marine engines. As measures to reduce NOx emissions, emission control systems like exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) have been adopted. For reducing SOx emissions however, scrubbers have been intensively deployed to lessen the sulfur content of fuel oil.

Scrubber units are typically used for high dust configurations and are more efficient when coupled with fuel switching. By mounting an exhaust gas cleaning system like a SOx scrubber, ship-owners can efficiently operate on low-priced, heavy fuel oil and still be compliant with IMO’s SOx emission regulations. Sources suggest that, from 2020, the demand for exhaust gas cleaning systems, like SOx scrubber, will increase as to compliment stringent SOx regulations that exhibit a global 0.5% limit on SOx and 0.1% limit on ECA emission.

The ability of hybrid scrubber systems in particular, to treat high temperature and gas streams along with increasing R&D initiatives toward green shipping will also positively impact the scrubber-based marine emission control system market share.

A plethora of marine emission control systems including SCR, EGR and scrubber are sulfur, nitrogen & particulate matter abatement technologies, are lately being deployed across engines & boilers to restrain emissions. The implementation of scrubber systems specifically, will observe an upsurge in demand owing to reduced payback period and long-term operational flexibility. The growing demand for sustainable systems along with stringent government initiatives will thus positively impact marine emission control system market size, slated to cross USD 14 billion by 2024.

