Marine Selective Catalytic Reduction Systems Market Research, In-Depth Analysis, Key Players, Applications, Forecast to 2024

Marine selective catalytic reduction systems market forecast report estimates that marine selective catalytic reduction system market share from commercial applications is expected to witness gains at around 2% over the forecast period. Commercial fleet account for the majority of the overall marine pollution, which has led to the extensive deployment of SCR systems in such vessels. In addition, against the backdrop of expanding international trade, governments have been introducing various regulatory standards to regulate system operation, construction, and equipment inspection of commercial vessels, which will fuel market trends.

Stringent regulatory protocols to control harmful emissions and minimize marine pollution will spur marine selective catalytic reduction systems market growth. To address the intensifying problem of air pollution caused by marine vessels, the demand for sustainable systems has been on the rise. Alongside, research and development activities have witnessed a surge in the past few years, which will stand as a major growth promoter for marine selective catalytic reduction systems industry. Extension of ECA zones and imposition of strict penalties for non-compliance are likely to further promote marine selective catalytic reduction systems market growth.

Marine selective catalytic reduction systems industry is likely to surpass the revenue mark of $5 billion by 2024.

Marines engines release NOx and other toxic gases leading to acidification of ocean, which causes death of aquatic animals and harm to human life. Controlling of such harmful emissions have become imperative for the sustainability of marine life, which has evoked remedial measures from the concerned authorities. To this end, regulators have laid down strict government regulations to limit NOx emissions and approved the usage of low-cost oil with SCR systems, which will push marine selective catalytic reduction systems market growth. Under Annex VI. International Maritime Organization (IMO) had introduced a directive to control release of nitrogen, particularly for diesel engines with a power output greater than 130 kW. The norm is applicable to the vessels built or installed on and after 1st January 2016.

Rise in marine tourism and seaborne trade in the region has significantly raised the demand for marine vessels. Consequently, shipbuilding activities have witnessed a rise, especially in countries, including China, South Korea, and Japan, which will upsurge Asia Pacific marine selective catalytic reduction systems industry share. Additionally, establishment of new ECA zones for controlling maritime pollution will favor industry outlook.

China marine selective catalytic reduction systems market is forecast grow at more than 3% by 2024. The growth can be attributed to the expanding mergers, tax inversions, and border trade. For instance, in July 2018, the Ministry of Transport in China issued requirements to control NOx, especially for second hand imported and Chinese diesel engine vessels.

Some of the recognized marine selective catalytic reduction systems market players include Hyundai, Wartsila, Johnson Matthey, YARA International, Kwang sung, PANASIA, Mitsubishi, Agriemach, H+H Engineering, and Caterpillar. A few more market participants are DCL International, MAN Energy, Haldor Topsoe, DEC Marine, Danish Technology, ECOUREA, Hitachi Zosen, CORMETECH, Ecospray, ME Production, Tenneco, Hug Engineering, and Niigata amongst others.

