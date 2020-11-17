Marine Selective Catalytic Reduction Systems Market Research Report, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2024

In terms of remuneration, the global marine selective catalytic reduction systems market size is forecast to exceed a valuation of over USD 5 billion with annual installations surpassing 3,000 units by 2024. All in all, it would be apt to quote that stringent regulatory protocols and highly innovative product development with technological advancements are to remain the two prominent drivers majorly shaping the business trends in the years ahead.

The global marine selective catalytic reduction systems market, in the recent years, has been witnessing strong investment trends by the major stakeholders, given the stringent environmental regulations in protecting human and aquatic life. Large amount of emissions pertaining to marine polluting substances and amendment of strict regulations regarding the same have in fact raised the bar for marine selective catalytic reduction systems market players to bring in more advanced diesel engine designs that are capable of minimizing marine pollution. These SCR systems, designed to curtail nitrogen emissions, are thus gaining traction in the recent years and have significantly taken the marine industry by storm.

An important factor which stood as a major growth promoter for the overall marine SCR systems industry is the enforcement of The Tier III NOx emissions regulations (IMO3) of the International Maritime Organization that came into power in 2016. According to reports, the recent IMO3 legislation has been forcing the engine manufactures to achieve a NOx reduction of more than 70% from Tier II for all the ships sailing in the NECA (NOx Emission Control Areas). The selective catalytic reduction technology in this regard has been gaining immense momentum as it was being able to operate as the standalone technology that reduced as much as 80% of NoX. The SCR system’s compliance with the IMO3 has thus elevated the business landscape of global marine selective catalytic reduction systems market, and is further expected to proliferate across the coastal waters of U.S., Canada, and China – where the legislations are enacted more severely.

The Chinese Ministry of Transport, recently in July 2018, has published new requirements with a target to limit NOx emission for the second-hand imported & Chinese-flagged diesel engine vessels. According to the regulations these engines are required to comply with the IMO3 norms and will be applicable to vessels that are converted or imported for domestic trade after September 1 2018. These new NOx emission control requirements have paved the way for robust commercialization of SCR systems in China. Moreover, the rapid growth in the long-distance and international voyage and the rising inter-border trade activities has further fortified the regional product demand. In response to these mandatory protocols, China marine selective catalytic reduction systems market size is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3% over 2018-2024.

Further considering the geographical expanse, it is imperative to mention that, thriving on the cusp of fierce stringency in regulatory framework, the U.S. marine SCR systems industry is also expected to be one of the lucrative regions for business expansion. In addition, ongoing technological advancements in the commercial & recreational marine vessels and the presence of core industry manufactures in the country are foreseen to further complement the regional growth in the ensuing years.

Further speaking on the competitive scenario, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the sustainability and go-green trends are also vividly characterizing the marine industry vertical and impelling the prominent companies to adopt necessary market growth strategies for business proliferation. An apt instance standing as a substantiation to the aforesaid is that of Cummins Inc., that has recently introduced its new IMO3 certified QSK60 engine package that offers cleaner emissions. If reports are to be believed, the company has added selective catalytic reduction systems to meet the new emissions standards without impacting the fuel economy. Endorsed with similar product innovation and business expansion trends, several other industry players including Wärtsilä, Tenneco, DEC Marine, Mitsubishi, Hyundai, and ME Production are also seen ramping up their positions in the global marine selective catalytic reduction systems market.

