Marine Turbocharger Market Report 2019: Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Global Forecast To 2026

Marine Turbocharger Market is likely to reach USD 780 million by 2026. Technological advancements in propulsion technologies along with stringent emission regulations will escalate the market share over the projected timeframe

Some major findings of the marine turbocharger market report include:

Increasing seaborne trade activities and favorable trade policies are positively influencing the demand for new commercial ships.

Optimization of turbochargers for achieving maximum operational flexibility and high performance will provide a positive outlook for the industry size.

Growing prominence for effective control, monitoring and diagnosis of turbochargers is influencing the integration of digital solutions and power electronics.

Digital monitoring of turbochargers ensures enhanced performance over longer operating periods, extension of product lifecycle along with fault recognition & damage reduction.

Stringent IMO emission requirements are promoting the adoption of marine turbochargers for reducing the exhaust from oxides of nitrogen

Close cooperation of manufacturers with engine manufacturers from prototype stages to series production aids in satisfying specific product requirements.

Proliferating economic growth in conjunction with rising consumer spending are further fueling the sales of new generation recreational boats equipped with latest propulsion technologies. Growing requirements of higher speed and power output for recreational sports activities will augment the product penetration over the study timeframe. Shipping companies are striving to increase the cargo carrying capacity and ship size to cater the growing seaborne trade volume.

Increasing demand for enhanced engine and turbocharger efficiencies from ship operators to meet the EEDI targets and IMO regulations is positively influencing the product adoption. Advanced marine turbochargers offer higher pressure ratios and improved efficiency further reducing the environmental impact. Utilization of advanced tools including FEA and ANSYS techniques result in flexible development processes enabling turbocharger modifications at later stages. Thermal management control of turbine and bearings plays a major role in maintaining the optimum engine efficiency. Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) technique is utilized in compressor wheels and turbine blades for examining the primary and secondary flow structure around impeller blades.

Incorporation of adjustable vanes turbocharger contribute towards alteration of aspect ratios, further changing their effective area of turbine. Improvement in pressure ratios and reduced lag time prominently enhances the overall engine efficiency and enables flexible air management for optimized combustion. Integration of electric assist turbochargers provides lower specific fuel consumption at high speed and maintain speed variations during low load conditions.

Industry participants are emphasizing on utilizing new materials and mechanisms for achieving lightweight structure, higher pressure ratios. For instance, in June 2016, Kompressorenbau Bannewitz GmbH introduced its innovative ST27 turbocharger series delivering pressure ration up to 5.5:1. Service providers play a vital role in modernization and upgradation of existing turbochargers to maximize reliability and operational flexibility. Engineers and technicians are trained and certified by manufacturers to provide repair and maintenance services.