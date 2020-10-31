Marius Zaliukas, a defender of Scottish hearts and rangers, died. He was 36 years old – soccer

Center-back Marius Zaliukas, who played for Hearts and Rangers in Scotland, died at the age of 36.

The news of the player’s death was advanced by the woman to 11 days after 37 years. Zaliukas struggled with an unknown condition and lost the battle to the disease this Saturday.

“He will rest in peace in eternal silence,” said the woman.

Marius Zaliukas has played more than 200 games for Hearts and was part of the team that won the Scottish Cup in 2012. He also played for Leeds United but returned to Scottish football to represent Rangers.