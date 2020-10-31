Markets are waiting for elections beyond America’s borders – Executive Digest

The 2020 US presidential election will take place next Tuesday, November 3rd, and its outcome will be decisive – not just for Americans, but for the rest of the world.

The pandemic has disrupted global economic activity and, with a second wave of contagion in Europe, strong leadership is needed to ensure the world does not face a double digit recession. America is divided. The country is deeply divided on everything from Trump’s view of the pandemic to the economy to racial injustice and the rush to replace the Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Postal voting is more important than ever, and attempts by the President to restrict the post office and prevent the counting of abstentions have resulted in the legitimacy of this election being heavily contested.

There is no doubt that the outcome of the upcoming election will have ramifications well beyond America’s borders, but the counting of the votes could put off reflection on the final result for weeks. Polls show Democratic candidate Joe Biden is at the top by a comfortable margin, but two polls in late September show growing numbers of voters in Florida and Arizona are in favor of Trump. The only thing we can guarantee for the week is that the markets will be very volatile.

In 2016, polls predicted victory for Hillary Clinton, and as Trump’s victory became more likely, the Dow Jones futures fell 750 points on election night on the pre-market. At the end of Wednesday, however, the share rose to new highs. On election night, EUR / USD shed 300 pips from 1.10 to 1.13, then reversed to end the session near 1.09. So we need to be prepared for another week full of strong emotions!

Return of declines in markets and high volatility (at the end of the week)

The European Central Bank has left its monetary policy unchanged, but President Lagarde has confirmed that it will introduce further easing measures. The central bank will use the next six weeks to assess how much incentive it needs, what impact the containment measures are having in Europe, and what the results of the US presidential election will be.

Although third quarter GDP data in the euro area has developed better than expected, the spike in COVID-19 cases and the preventive measures in place mean a significant deterioration in the near-term outlook. The French finance minister predicts the economy will decline by 15% as a result of the recent containment.

In December the ECB will have the data to update its economic forecast. This will help decide whether another major stimulus package is needed. At a minimum, you need to expand your asset purchase programs and adjust the terms of the TLTRO. What the market really wants is a rate cut. However, interest rates are already so low that lowering them further may not have the desired impact on the economy.

Across the Atlantic, in the United States, a new record of daily infection cases – 91,500. The current Trump-led administration does not want to follow in Europe’s footsteps and is still waiting for a vaccine. Hence, the numbers are expected to continue to deteriorate and put pressure on the American hospital system.

This week, the market was positively surprised by the quarterly results of large tech companies like Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook and Twitter. The main problem will be trying to understand whether these gains are sustainable. Sustainability of earnings will be key to future valuations, and comments from some companies have left investors less excited. Facebook, for example, saw its gains jump 22%, but said the pandemic-induced transition from offline to online commerce had resulted in extraordinary gains. A new change in consumer habits could hinder advertising revenue growth in 2021. Apple also exceeded expectations, but we should be aware that the prospect of new restrictions from OECD countries may result in lower demand for the new model of the iPhone 12.

Next week: presidential elections on the horizon

* Nuno Mello, XTB analyst