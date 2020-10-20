Married and father of three children: the 61-year-old engineer wears a skirt and high heels every day – World

Mark Bryan is a married American engineer with three children ready to change the world. The 61-year-old Mark, who currently lives in Germany, wants to prove “that clothing is not gender-specific”. To this end, he goes to work every day in skirts and high heels and shares his decisions on Instagram.

“I’m just a straight and happy man in his marriage, who loves Porsches, integrates beautiful women and high heels and skirts into his wardrobe,” says the biography he has on this social network.

“I prefer skirts to dresses. Dresses don’t let me mix the genders. I prefer a masculine ‘look’ above the waist and a genderless ‘look’ below,” he said, quoted by the New York Post.

Mark Bryan, who is also a soccer coach, guarantees that these decisions are not related to “sexual reasons” and admits that the habit is old and began during college.

He’s been married for 11 years, has his wife’s help with clothing selection, and leaves a tip for all men who want to wear heels: “Start with lower heel shoes and gain weight when they feel more confident.”