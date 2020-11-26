Martial artist, philosopher, pop icon: Bruce Lee would now be 80

London (dpa) – His films have been released with sensational titles in German cinemas. “Death Greetings from Shanghai”, “Cheng Li’s Death Fist” and “The Man with the Death Claw” made Bruce Lee the martial arts movie superstar.

He became a legend after his untimely death. Bruce Lee was less of an actor than a formidable martial artist who made a ballet show look like a brutal fight. On November 27, he would have turned 80.

He crawled and hopped around his opponents, then attacked like a cobra at the speed of light. When he struck suddenly, Bruce Lee let out that gruesome battle cry, a “Waaaaah”, “Aaaah” or “Huuuuuuh” that sounded like a warning to the enemy.

Away from the screen, he developed his own Jeet Kune Do fighting style. Translated, it means “The Way of the Intercepting Fist” and is used primarily for self-defense. “Hit when you have to hit. Kick when you have to, ”Lee would have said.

His wisdom is legendary. “Be water, my friend” is one of his most famous quotes. “Water can flow or it can destroy”. And it adapts to its surroundings.

But however much Bruce Lee has adapted, he has always struggled with racial prejudice. When asked on a talk show if he “still sees himself as a Chinese” or “sometimes as a North American,” he replied, “Do you know how I’d like to see myself? As a human being.”

A Lee Jun fan, he was born on November 27, 1940 in San Francisco. It was the year of the dragon. His father, a Chinese opera star, was just on tour in the United States. The family returned to Hong Kong three months after Lee’s birth. There he starred as a child in about 20 films. As a teenager, Lee learned the Kung Fu Wing Chun variant and took part in competitions. He was also a talented dancer and even became a local Cha-Cha-Cha master.

When he was 18, his parents sent him to the United States. There Lee graduated from school, studied acting, philosophy and psychology. He trained and taught martial arts and married his student Linda. With his wife he opened several martial arts schools and established contacts in the entertainment world. Hollywood greats like Steve McQueen and James Coburn were his students and eventually good friends.

Lee worked as a choreographer on the film, but there were only stereotypical supporting roles for himself. An Asian as the main actor? For many studio and TV garments unimaginable at the time. In “The Green Hornet” Lee played assistant Kato. The series was quickly discontinued in the US, but she was a street sweeper in Hong Kong, because of Lee.

Although he saw his future in the United States, Bruce Lee accepted an offer from Golden Harvest, the Hong Kong-based production company that later became famous for Jackie Chan. “Cheng Li’s Death Fist” (also known as “The Big Boss”) and “Greetings from Shanghai” were successful hits in Asia in the early 1970s. Lee became a star.

For his third film, he secured creative control as a director, writer, choreographer and lead actor. “The Way Of The Dragon” (1972), released in theaters in Germany only in 1975 as “The Death Claw Strikes Again”, became a worldwide success. Lee’s life-or-death fight in the Colosseum corridors against his friend, the then rather unknown world karate champion Chuck Norris, is legendary.

Bruce Lee has never had his biggest movie hit. On July 20, 1973, at the age of 32, he died of cerebral edema, shortly before the premiere of “The Man with the Death Claw”. The first Hollywood film to feature an Asian protagonist was an artistic and commercial triumph. Lee had stopped work on the Hong Kong film “Game Of Death”, which was completed after his death.

Today Lee is a pop culture icon. He has inspired countless imitators. On the occasion of his 65th birthday, a statue of Bruce Lee was unveiled in Hong Kong in 2005. Almost 50 years after his death, his films delight generations of fans. By the way, the original titles don’t sound that sensational. “Death greetings from Shanghai” means “fist of anger” in Hong Kong. And “The Death Claw Strikes Again” ran in Bruce Lee’s homeland while “The Wild Dragon Crosses the River”.