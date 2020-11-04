Mass vaccinations shouldn’t reach the poorest countries until 2024 – Executive Digest

The governments of the richest countries are negotiating the purchase of nearly 8.8 billion doses of potential vaccines for Covid-19 in a “maddening” of agreements that could mean many poor countries won’t have access to vaccinations until at least 2024, a report says.

None of the more than 320 potential vaccines under development have been approved for use, but countries have pre-purchase agreements for 3.73 billion doses. Negotiations are ongoing for an additional 5 billion cans, a study of global innovation at Duke University in the US.

Researchers estimate that it can take three to four years before enough vaccines are available to immunize the world’s population. This means that many affluent countries may be able to vaccinate their entire population multiple times before most people in low-income countries are vaccinated, the report said.

“The countries are acting in their own interests,” Andrea Taylor, deputy director at the Duke Center, told The Guardian. “The problem is that this leads to a global pattern of behavior where the number of cans we can produce in the first or second year is limited. And many vaccines are being withdrawn from the market and reserved for high-income countries, which may leave very little for low- and middle-income countries. “

The World Health Organization (WHO) oversaw the creation of a program called Covax, under which signatory countries can access an equal share of successful vaccine candidates – first for health professionals and eventually for at least 20% of the population.

But many wealthy countries had invested in Covax and done their own deals directly with pharmaceutical companies, Taylor said, reducing the amount of doses that would be evenly distributed. “You take it with one hand and take it with the other,” he said.

Another problem that the poorest countries face is that some do not have a specific infrastructure for vaccine delivery, so they cannot access vaccines that need to be stored at freezing temperatures or others that need to be stored at high temperatures .

The study confirmed that Covax has so far bought enough vaccines to immunize about 250 million people – well below the 1.14 billion people it has promised.