Master of culture: popular legacy of Cariri Ceará

Raimundo José da Silva, better known as Raimundo Aniceto, died on October 10 in the city of Crato (450 km from Fortaleza). Mestre Raimundo was the oldest living member of the Banda Cabaçal dos Irmãos Aniceto, which was founded in the 19th century by his grandfather José Lourenço da Silva.

The band of the Aniceto brothers is one of the many references that characterize the cultural plurality of Cariri from Ceará. The region is considered to be the cradle of a wide variety of artistic and cultural manifestations, with an emphasis on the work of masters and masters of culture who are a true historical legacy of folk tradition in Cariri and who not only preserve knowledge of these traditions, but also Passing on to new generations.

With a geographic location that brings together parts of different states of the Northeast between their borders, the culture of the region is shaped by many sources recognized as a cultural and artistic pole of state and national relevance, having unique expressions such as pilgrimages and kings, cultural shows and lapinhas. Cariri from Ceará shows herself to the world as a melting pot of art and popular culture.

Life is culture

Another master who carries the Caririense tradition is Francisco Joventino da Silva, Mestre Dodô. He is heir to the Franciscan Reisado, who was founded in 1936 in Sítio Gonçalo in the city of Crato. Today Mestre Dodô commands Reisado São Francisco, founded in 2001, with new players and some remains of the old Franciscan Reisado.

Under his command, Reisado São Francisco maintains the presentations and currently has 24 players. For Mestre Dodô, the act of living is also a way of making culture. “Everything we invent is culture. If I’m in a costume like this, I’ll have a new life, I’m 18 years old. It’s just joy, ”says the master.

respect

Master Maria de Tiê won her title as the guardian of the coconut dance tradition and cool art, she is the master of the culture of both Cariri and the state of Ceará. Mestra Maria de Tiê was born Maria Josefa da Conceição and maintains the folk dance tradition in the Quilombola dos Sousa parish in the Porteiras parish.

Master is proud and respects her title. “My name as a beloved means that I have great respect for the people in Cariri and that the people also have respect for me. It is an honor for me to be a teacher here ”, says the emotional master Maria de Tiê.

Master Maria de Tiê won her title as the guardian of the tradition of the coconut dance and the cool stick. / Photo: Secult-CE

The cradle of pilgrimages

Cariri, more precisely the city of Juazeiro do Norte, is also the land of pilgrimages, annual religious events that bring together thousands of people. They form this diversity of cultural encounters between the places of origin of the pilgrims who have settled in the region over the years.

“At that time, not only did they come to go on pilgrimage, but many stayed and with them came their demonstrations. The pilgrimages brought all this plurality here, ”explains Josiel Bernardo, cultural producer and actor.

Source: BdF Ceará

Edition: Monyse Ravena