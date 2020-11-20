Matcha Market worth $5.08 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.6% | Exclusive Report by Brand Essence Market Research

Matcha Market is valued at USD 3.04 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 5.08 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period.

Matcha Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- Factors such as Increasing Consumer focus toward Adopting Healthy Lifestyle and Increased Millennials Expenditure on Dietary Beverages are contributing in the growth of the market.

Scope of Matcha Market is as;

The high-grade green tea crushed into powdered form is known as Matcha. Instead of soaking this green tea powder is stirred into hot water to form a frothy drink. The act of presenting, preparing, and tasting matcha is the backbone of the Japanese tea ceremony. This green tea powder is widely popular around the world in drinks like boba tea or tea lattes while matcha’s origins are ceremonial and as a cooking ingredient in everything from ice cream to salad dressing. These Matcha’s leaves are grown on green tea greeneries which are kept under shade. This shade increases the amount of chlorophyll content in these leaves that makes them bright green and full of nutrients. The leaves are picked by hand and veins and the stems are removed. It provides many benefits such as High in antioxidants, it may help to protect the liver, it boosts brain function, it may help to prevent cancer, it may promote heart health, it may help to lose weight, this tea is very easy to prepare and many others.

Global matcha market is segmented into type and application. On the basis of type the market is segmented into drinking-use matcha green tea powder and additive-use matcha green tea powder. On the basis of application the market is segmented into drinking tea, pastry, ice cream and beverage.

The regions covered in this matcha market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of matcha is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Matcha Market Reports–

AIYA

Marushichi Seicha

Shaoxing Royal Tea

Marukyu Koyamaen

Ujimatcha

Yanoen

AOI Seicha

DoMatcha

NEWS:

After Dalgona Coffee, Tea-Lovers Rejoice As Whipped Matcha Latte Storms Social Media.

On 20, 2020, As the Dalgona coffee is a trend that took over social media by storm within weeks of its origin. This is easy and quick recipe which could be easily made at home with the simplest of ingredients. The best thing about Dalgona coffee was that it tasted quite delicious and looked beautifully attractive which make it the muse of many social media chefs and bloggers. People have innovated making Dalgona pudding and even Dalgona cake with this Dalgona coffee recipe. However, brand new whipped Matcha latte recipe was made higher by tea-lovers and health-conscious individuals.

Social media followers take heed another recipe which is there to storm their Instagram, Twitter and TikTok feeds. The Whipped Matcha latte is look exactly like Dalgona only except that the frothy brown coffee layer has been replaced with a layer of whipped green Matcha tea. Also the whipped Matcha latte avoids using sugar by replacing it with coconut sugar as a healthy substitute. Furthermore, health influencers and fitness bloggers have turned around the Dalgona recipe and made it vegetarian by replacing milk with healthy alternatives derived from plants such as almond milk or soy and they take a look at the some attempts at making the delicious whipped Matcha latte.

Increasing Millennials Expenditure on Dietary Beverages is key factor for driving the Matcha Market.

The use of matcha powder in food and beverages for making cookies, cereals, yogurt, cakes, candies, chocolates, energy bars to name few is increased, which is driving the global matcha market. According to United States Department of Agriculture, the wealthiest Millennials (> $99,999) dedicate over 1.5 percent more of their food budget to vegetables. Hence increasing millennial expenditure on dietary beverages is one of the key factors for driving the growth of the market. Also the demand for healthy and nutritious food and beverage products due to increasing the occurrences of chronic disease is fueling the market growth. For instance, 133 million Americans that mean 45% of the population have at least one chronic disease and chronic diseases are responsible for seven out of every 10 deaths and killing more than 1.7 million Americans every year in U.S. Moreover the rising number of health-conscious consumers due to increasing awareness about the health benefits of matcha ingredient is expected to boost the market growth in forecast period. However unfavorable climate conditions and change in government policies are restraining the market growth.

Asia Pacific is dominating the Matcha Market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific region is dominating the match market. This is due to the significant popularity of green tea in Japan and China also the traditions associated with tea in Japan and China was the major contributor for the product industry concentration in Asia Pacific region. In addition, the region has countries such as Singapore, Australia and India which are contributing in growing health awareness and this is fueling in the market growth.

Also the North America region is at second position in dominance. This is due to North American industry was majorly driven by the growing demand in the U.S. Cities including New York, Miami and Los Angeles and the region has significant number of cafes and restaurants offering matcha-based food and beverages.

Matcha Market Report Coverage

Report Analysis Details

Years : 2019 Market Size in 2019: US$ 3.04 Billion Market Historical Analysis: 2015-2019 Forecast Analysis: 2020-2026 Forecast Period CAGR %: 7.6% Market Size Expected to reach in 2026: US$ 5.08 Billion Pages: 200 Tables, Charts & Figures: 179 Top Companies: AIYA, Marushichi Seicha, Shaoxing Royal Tea, Marukyu Koyamaen, Ujimatcha , Yanoen, AOI Seicha, DoMatcha Market Segmentation: Type, Application Regional Analysis: North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Global Matcha Market Segmentation –

By Type

Drinking-Use Matcha Green Tea Powder

Additive-Use Matcha Green Tea Powder

By Application

Drinking Tea

Pastry

Ice Cream

Beverage

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



