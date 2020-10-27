Matosinhos closes shopping malls at 9 p.m. and asks government action – society

Matosinhos City Council decided on Tuesday to close shopping malls at 9 p.m. and urged the government to take “measures” for the communities in the Porto metropolitan area “hardest hit by the surge in new cases of Covid-19”.

In a statement, the mayor of Matosinhos, Luísa Salgueiro, points out that the mitigating measures of the Covid-19 pandemic “only make sense at the supra-municipal level” and that the municipalities “have no competencies in basic areas” to allow for the increase encounter new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections, which give the teaching and restriction of travel as an example.

In the statement, Luísa Salgueiro quotes that “decisions must be made in the area of ​​central power and at the regional level”.

“It does not make sense for a municipality to apply certain procedures in isolation if the neighboring municipalities do not,” said the president at the meeting of the municipal civil protection commission (CMPC) of the regional health administration of the north (ARS-N).

As part of the meeting, it was decided to close the shopping centers before 9 p.m., along with other measures that will be presented at a press conference on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at Matosinhos Town Hall.

According to the self-sufficiency, the members of the CMPC also agreed to the recommendation to the government to establish the ban on traffic between neighboring counties, similar to what was passed in the municipalities of Lousada, Paços de Ferreira and Felgueiras.

At the same time, they recommend the introduction of distance learning for the 3rd cycle, secondary, professional and university education, as well as the obligation to stay at home, except in authorized circulations.

CMPC will also suggest sharing the location of georeferencing of infected and quarantined people, as well as the locations where outbreaks have been detected.

“CMPC also calls for the creation of a device to enhance the operational capability of fire departments to respond to covid-19, similar to the device used to fight forest fires,” adds the autarky.

According to a report by the French agency AFP, the Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.1 million deaths and more than 43.5 million cases of infection worldwide.

In Portugal, 2,371 people died from 124,432 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.