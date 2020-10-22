Mattar Brothers from Localiza are the biggest donors of

Until this Wednesday (21st) the brothers Eugênio Mattar and Salim Mattar, founders and partners of Localiza, are the biggest campaign donors in Brazil. Together, relatives have already invested R $ 2.5 million in applications.

Salim Mattar, former privatization secretary of Jair Bolsonaro’s government (no party) – he resigned on August 11th this year – donated R $ 1.3 million to campaigns across the country. A total of 110 candidates received money, 70 of them from the Novo party.

Among the 110 beneficiaries of Salim’s generosity are eight candidates for mayor, two of them in Recife (PE) and six in São Paulo (SP), São Leopoldo (RS), Campo Grande (MS), Jundiaí (SP). Campina Grande (PB), Pomerode (SC).

Also read: Basic Income Bank launched by left-wing candidates for the 2020 elections

Salim’s largest donation went to Mendonça Filho (DEM), a candidate for Mayor of Recife (PE), who received R $ 200,000. In the capital Pernambuco, Charles Maroun’s (Novo) campaign also benefited, but with a lower value of R $ 10,000.

The donation to two of the founders of the Movimento Brasil Livre (MBL), City Council Fernando Holiday (Patriota), who is trying to be re-elected, received R $ 35,000. Next to Arthur do Val (Patriota), candidate for Mayor of São Paulo who won R $ 25,000.

New in Belo Horizonte

Eugênio Pacelli Mattar invested R $ 1.2 million in the elections. Unlike his brother, however, he preferred to concentrate on a few applications. The main candidate was Rodrigo Paiva (Novo), candidate for the Belo Horizonte City Hall, who received R $ 1 million and was paid in two installments of R $ 500,000, the first being deposited on September 22nd and the second on October 1st .

It is noteworthy that Mattar’s bet in Belo Horizonte, Rodrigo Paiva, never started in research. In Ibope’s last poll, published on October 15, Novo’s candidate was shown with only 1% of voting intentions, far from 59% of current Mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD).

The other four candidates who received money from Eugênio in Belo Horizonte will contest the summer and they are all from Novo, they are: Cristiana Miglio Kumaira Pereira, Marcela de Paula Batista, Lucas Pitta Maciel and Fernanda Elisa Pereira Altoe. Each received R $ 50,000 from the entrepreneur.

If the four candidates supported by Eugênio Mattar were elected, the businessman would have control over 9% of the Belo Horizonte City Council, which has 41 vacancies.

Edition: Rodrigo Chagas