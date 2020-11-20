Max Uhlig enthusiastic about the artist Brücke Schmidt-Rottluff

Spiky and intricate branches are the hallmarks of his art. Whether it’s a portrait or a landscape, Max Uhlig shapes them abstractly from lines and brushstrokes, also influenced by the expressionists.

Dresden (dpa) – The Dresden painter and draftsman Max Uhlig was especially oriented towards a member of the Brücke group of expressionist artists. Karl Schmidt-Rottluff (1884-1976) soon influenced him, Uhlig told the German news agency. “I was particularly fascinated by the radicalism he developed, and especially by the woodcut”.

The Chemnitz Foundation in honor of Karl Schmidt-Rottluff now links the artists’ names by awarding Uhlig their 2020 art prize endowed with 20,000 euros on Friday evening. “I think it’s really cool that the foundation is highlighting Schmidt-Rottluff, a Saxon artist who, due to his radicalism, could never become an audience favorite,” said the 83-year-old prior to the event, who is been reduced to a private presentation due to the crown.

In Uhlig’s work, painting and drawing are combined “to create a work of the highest quality”, the jury justified his choice. Schmidt-Rottluff, whom the art student discovered for himself in an exhibition with expressionist graphics in late 1957, also played a part in this. “It was a brilliant experience, because I saw Schmidt-Rottluff dominate with the other Brücke artists.” The bridge saws were “like a family of brothers in the beginning to me”.

The expert draftsman studied with Hans Theo Richter and Max Schwimmer in Dresden and has worked as a freelancer since 1964. Intricate branch works are the hallmarks of his art, for decades he has created landscapes and portraits as an apparent tangle of lines and brushstrokes on canvas and paper – Gerhard Schröder also served as a model for him during his tenure for the Chancellor’s portrait.

From the start, Uhlig was fascinated by Schmidt-Rottluff’s boldness and radicalism. As early as 1907 it showed an even harsher refraction of forms than the other members of the famous Dresden artists’ association (1905-1913). For him, expressiveness runs through everything: painting, drawing and even paintings often have something radical.

The foundation in honor of Karl Schmidt-Rottluff was founded in 2015 by the entrepreneur couple Jürgen and Sonja Oehlschläger. Every two years it assigns an international art prize “to an important contemporary artistic personality”. The grand prize winner in 2018 was Chemnitz-based painter, graphic artist and sculptor Michael Morgner.