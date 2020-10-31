Mayors comment on restrictive measures to contain Covid-19 in 121 counties – Society

Prime Minister António Costa announced a series of more restrictive measures this Saturday to stop the Covid-19 pandemic.

These measures are applied in 121 counties, the epidemiological situation of which has been 240 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

Find out what the mayors of the councils concerned have to say about the measures proposed by the Prime Minister.

Braga

The Mayor of Braga said Saturday that the government’s announced new measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic were “necessary in the current circumstances,” but defended that they should be rolled out across the country.

Speaking to Lusa, Ricardo Rio, who was elected by the PSD / CDS / PPM coalition, emphasized that the measures announced for 121 municipalities restrict “superfluous” affairs and activities without questioning “possible normality” at professional, academic and economic level to deliver .

“These are the necessary measures for the current circumstances, but I believe that even for the sake of clarity, homogeneous application across the country would be beneficial,” he said.

Viana do Castelo

The Mayor of Viana do Castelo believed that the partial demarcation into the community due to Covid-19 shows a “fair balance” and “less punishment”.

“These are balanced measures that do not shut down the economy. They strike a fair balance between fighting the pandemic and the need not to hold back the economy, creating conditions for people to be protected and appealing to the duty and responsibility of each individual.” Socialist José Maria Costa told the Lusa agency today.

The mayor of the capital Alto Minho, who was contacted by the Lusa agency, said that “the country is experiencing a moment of national convocation, of great responsibility”.

“The measures announced by the Prime Minister are mutually agreed and are less criminal than in the past,” he affirmed.

José Maria Costa announced that he had convened a meeting of the city’s civil protection commission on Monday.

“We will analyze all the information submitted by the Prime Minister today and assess the situation with the local authorities, be it in the area of ​​health, medical emergency, etc., and we will approve a number of measures at the local level and ask the population to achieve more compliance with the rules, “he said.

Vila Nova de Cerveira

The mayor of Vila Nova de Cerveira in the district of Viana do Castelo considered partial detention to be “acceptable” and appealed to the population to take responsibility.

“These are acceptable measures in favor of preventing and containing the pandemic so as not to suffer major losses in some time and to achieve a more peaceful Christmas,” the agency Lusa Fernando Nogueira said this Saturday.

The independent mayor of the PenCe-Pensar-Cerveira movement said that the deviation of the municipality from the list presented today depends on the population.

“It is up to each of us, every citizen, to be responsible and to have common sense on a daily basis so that the community of Vila Nova de Cerveira can get out of this high-risk scenario in 15 days,” he affirmed.

Of the ten parishes in the Viana do Castelo district, six are on the national list of 121 parishes classified as endangered.

Caminha

The Mayor of Caminha in the Viana do Castelo district was of the opinion that the partial delimitation “fits” the current epidemiological situation of Covid-19.

“The measures announced by the Prime Minister are balanced and adapted to the moment in which we live. The number of infections in the Caminha community in October was double the number of those infected from March to September. The application of the new rules to Caminha “said Mayor Miguel Alves to Lusa.

The socialist said that “anticipated” the government’s decision, “planned an extraordinary meeting of the city’s civil protection commission for Monday.”

“We will streamline the application of the measures now announced and assess the need to apply other, more restrictive measures within the scope of local authority,” added Miguel Alves.

Ponte de Lima

The mayor of Ponte de Lima in the district of Viana do Castelo said that a partial restriction of the municipality due to covid-19 is “controversial” but the municipality will “of course comply”.

“It is a controversial decision that we will of course accept as it is not possible. We exceeded the value of 240 active cases per 100,000 inhabitants with 72 positive cases just because of an outbreak at the Casa de Caridade de Nossa Senhora da Conceição. “said the agency Lusa Victor Mendes.

“Since we have a total of 115 active cases, the remaining 43 active cases, excluding the cases from Casa de Caridade, would result in a value in the order of 100 active cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which is well below the indicator set by the government”, argues Victor Mendes.

Coura walls

The Mayor of Paredes de Coura classified the measures as “moderate and acceptable” and called for “behavioral changes” to avoid “more drastic and dramatic” measures.

“At this point, the measures are moderate and acceptable. However, if we do not change our behavior, more drastic and dramatic measures can be taken,” the socialist Vítor Paulo Pereira told Lusa.

“If we don’t change our behavior, you can be sure that it’s Easter for Christmas. Do you remember?” Asked Vítor Paulo Pereira.

The Mayor of Paredes de Coura said that “in the last 15 days the number of Covid-19 cases in the municipality has increased significantly, which is in contrast to the previous months”.

“We have always said that Paredes de Coura lived in a situation of obvious or false security and that people should stay vigilant because there are no magical solutions to control this pandemic. And it takes a small oversight to a large one Level of contagion, “he said.