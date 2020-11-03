Mayors of the Porto district want it to be declared a state of emergency – society

Porto District Mayors voted in favor of a state of emergency and curfew this Tuesday after ruling that teleworking would only be used when absolutely necessary.

“We all continue to believe that the state of emergency must be applied,” said the President of the Porto District Guard and Mayor of Gondomar, Marco Martins, at the end of the meeting with the 18 Mayors of the Porto District and the Minister of Labor, Solidarity and Social Security , Ana Mendes Godinho and the State Secretary for Mobility and Northern Regional Coordinator of covid-19, Eduardo Pinheiro.

Marco Martins recalled asking for curfew in the district last week and ordering the restaurant to close after dinner.

However, despite the measures announced by the government in this direction, the Mayor believes that further measures must be defined as the pandemic develops in the region.

According to the Mayor of Gondomar, although positive cases of Covid-19 have declined in the region for five consecutive days, the numbers in the north of the country are “worrying” where, according to updated data from the Regional Administration of Northern Health (ARS-N) 1,024 inpatients with Covid-19 in the hospital, 174 in the intensive care unit, 110 active outbreaks in the community, 110 active and 44 in private households.

For the mayors, the main concern currently lies in the response of the hospitals, whose capacity should be strengthened, among other things, by the provision of private beds.

“The Porto Military Hospital, which had a capacity for 20 Covid-19 patients, will be increased to 47, and for the private patients there will be at least 30 infected patients at the Fernando Pessoa Hospital in Gondomar, sent by the ARS-N that tries to hire staff more privately, that is, today or tomorrow there will be more private ones who take in patients, “he revealed.

The Mayor also mentioned that the structure of the Bom Pastor Seminar in Ermesinde, which will host patients with Covid-19, is already active and that contrary to expectations, the structure for “negatives” in the Pousada da Juventude in Porto is and should be assembled be ready for the weekend.

In response to Lusa, Eduardo Pinheiro’s office announced on October 27 that the Pousada da Juventude do Porto would be able to accept people who tested negative for covid-19 from November 1.

At today’s meeting, the Mayors of the Porto District also decided that fairs and markets, with the exception of second-hand fairs, will remain open and that teleworking will only be used in these communities when absolutely necessary.

“In relation to hypermarkets, malls and restaurants, they can be open up to the maximum time – 10:00 pm and 10:30 pm for restaurants. All trade shows will reopen, with the exception of second-hand trade shows, exchange and used trade shows and teleworking will only be available in cases where it is necessary, “said the President of the Porto District Guard.

In the case of Porto, the mayor said, the siege fair will not be due to, but rather to work on the site.

In a conversation with Lusa, Marco Martins stated that the municipalities had “great” concerns about teleworking to ensure the supply of the population.

The meeting also told the government about the difficulties citizens have in actively monitoring contact with health authorities who “take a long time to call due to congestion”.

In Portugal, 2,635 people died from 149,443 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.