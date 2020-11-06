MEA Utility Terrain Vehicles Market drivers of growth analyzed in a new research report

Increasing usage of utility terrain vehicles across wide range of industries including military, construction, agriculture, and transportation for diversified applications including hauling and towing among others are driving the MEA UTV market growth over the study timeframe. The availability of a roll cage along with car like driving characteristics of the vehicles are playing a major role in boosting the industry share over the study period.

Proliferating recreational spending along with rising off-road sport events will support the industry growth over the forecast timeframe. The presence of several sport clubs including Al Gharbia Club organizes various off-roading and ATV sport events across the region, thereby boosting the MEA UTV market. Moreover, the availability of a wide range of UTVs with customization alternatives and multiple engine capacities are supporting the market share expansion.

Advancements in technologies including the incorporation of anti-lock braking systems and automatic transmission are providing a positive outlook for the MEA UTV market expansion. Moreover, the availability of a roll cage enables for superior driver and passenger safety, that contributes significantly towards lowering accidents and maintain the vehicle balance while driving across uneven surfaces.

Stringent regulatory norms along with standards as laid by government authorities and bodies including the Department of Transport (DoT) South Africa, Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA) and Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) Dubai are addressing the driver and passenger safety along with vehicle emission standards. Moreover, the Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA) have passed several enactments associated with the controlling of vehicle emissions for reducing exhaust emissions, thereby providing a positive outlook for the MEA UTV market.

The 400cc – 800cc UTVs will witness significant growth over the projected timeframe. This can be attributed to the increasing demand of such vehicles for a wide range of applications including forestry and goods transportation. The replacement of bakkies and other goods transportation vehicles with UTVs owing to superior efficiency and flexibility offered compared to the conventional vehicles further enhances the MEA UTV market over the study period.

Military will account for a substantial share in the MEA UTV market share. This can be attributed to the rising demand for such vehicles owing to the benefits offered including multi-configurable platforms along with the capability of carrying loads across diversified terrain. Moreover, the provision for run flat tires along with extended driving range further expands the segment size over the projected timeframe.

South Africa will account for a significant share in the MEA UTV market share. This can be attributed to the proliferating recreational activities across the country including hunting, camping, and forest adventures among others. Additionally, the country also witnesses the presence of multiple off-roading facilities including Soweto Outdoor Adventures, Segwati Quad Trails, Induna Adventures, and Clarens Xtreme among others. The prevalence for multiple races including the SAE Baja UTV racing promoting the in-house manufacturing and racing of such vehicles by students further enhances the regional share.

Few of the major industry participants in MEA UTV market include: Yamaha Motors, Kubota Corporation, Kawasaki SA, Honda Motors and Bombardier Recreational Products. Industry players are involved in launching new products for diversifying their product portfolio and increase their revenue generation. For instance, in 2019, Polaris launched its Ranger series with upgraded chassis, enhanced ergonomics, and upgraded power output.