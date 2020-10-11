Meanwhile, a woman is killed every nine hours

497 women have died since the coronavirus pandemic began. Between March and August, it was a femicide every nine hours, with an average of three deaths a day. São Paulo with 79 cases, Minas Gerais with 64 cases, and Bahia with 49 cases were the states that recorded the highest absolute number of cases over this period. Overall, the countries participating in the survey recorded a 6% decrease in the number of cases compared to the same period in the previous year.

The data comes from the second surveillance, A Virus and Two Wars, which was carried out by a partnership between seven independent journalists to oversee the evolution of violence against women during the pandemic. The update found there were 304 more cases of femicide between May and August, 11% fewer than the same period in 2019. The first survey in the series, released in June, found that childbirth began in March and April 195 women were killed in 20 states.

The second surveillance, like the first, analyzed the data based on the number of female populations in these 20 states. The country’s average index was 0.34 femicides per 100,000 women. Therefore, 13 states are above average: Mato Grosso (1.03), Alagoas (0.75), Roraima (0.74), Mato Grosso do Sul (0.65), Piauí (0.64), Pará (0, 62), Maranhão (0.47), Acre (0.44), Minas Gerais (0.43), Bahia (0.39), Santa Catarina (0.38), Federal District (0.37) and Rio Grande do Sul (0.34).

However, the decline is not really indicative of a decrease in violence. Only 20 states sent the requested data. The seven states that did not disclose all data from March to August 2019 and 2020 are: Amazonas, Amapá, Ceará, Goiás, Paraíba, Paraná and Sergipe. It is also inefficient in statistic of states, data on race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and education, which prevents any profiling of the woman who dies of feminicide every day in Brazil.

Underreporting

Experts highlight the problem of underreporting as the confusion still persists between femicide and the murder of women. “It is premature to say that violence against women due to femicides has decreased, reflecting the utter failure of the system. Furthermore, the number of attempts at femicide continues to rise, and while femicides are the least reported crime, we can say that there are. ” Yes, under reporting. The typing is very new and femicides can be described as homicides. What we can say is a timely reduction in notifications, “explains Télia Negrão, director of the Feminist Health Network.

To make it clearer, feminicide deals with the murders of women where the fact that they are women was a major contributor to the crime, while the murder of women points to deaths that are not related to gender issues, such as Robbery or other forms of violence

For example, in Santa Catarina, the homicides committed by women from Santa Catarina increased 12% year-over-year, while data indicate a 14% decrease in femicides between March and August 2019. “There is resistance to the approval of femicides and sometimes it is classified as murder. In most cases, a serious investigation leads to femicide precisely because you are a woman,” said Renata de Castilho, President of the Commission to Combat domestic violence of the OAB-SC.

Increase in seven states

Twelve states saw the absolute number of femicides decreased between March and August, a decrease of 23% over the same period in 2019. Rio Grande do Sul and Distrito Federal contributed the most to the decline. In contrast, seven states saw an increase of 23% (38 deaths) compared to the same period last year. Pará and Mato Grosso lead the increase: 15 and 10 deaths respectively.

From March to August, the country had a femicide rate per 100,000 female residents of 0.56. Twelve states, which together make up 49% of the female population of the total population studied, had rates above this national average and were responsible for 67% of deaths (331 femicides). Those with the highest increases include Mato Grosso (1.72), Acre (1.32) and Mato Grosso do Sul (1.16).

The lack of indicators makes violence invisible

In addition to the lack of responses from some states, the survey also found an obstacle to the lack of consistency in the indicators used by the secretariats. Few states have provided information about race, sexual orientation or gender identity, for example, which makes violence invisible.

In Espírito Santo, for example, the capital Vitória is the only municipality with 100% of its territory in the urban area, everyone else has one foot in the country and the other in the city. At the same time, feminist movements point out that violence against women in rural areas is completely invisible. Ten women died of femicides in Espírito Santo between March and August. How many of these women were from the country? Nobody knows. There are no statistics on domestic violence against women in rural areas.

Invisibility also affects transgender and transvestite women murdered in Brazil, a record country for this type of crime. Transfeminicide is not taken into account in the official statistics.

“Transfeminicide is a feminicide, but it’s not a femicide for the same reason, it’s not the same type of hatred that a femicide would be against a cis woman. Coining this category is important to better understand the phenomenon, it to describe and meet these victims are better. It is not the same to associate transfemicide only with the culture of misogyny, there is a transmisogyny there, ”explains researcher Dennis Pacheco of the Brazilian Forum on Public Security.

In Minas Gerais, however, racism is shown in the form of statistics: 61% of the victims of femicides are black. The majority, 51%, have never graduated from high school and 70% are between 18 and 44 years old. Femicides remained at the same level as last year in the second quarter of this year, but domestic violence cases increased 2.7% and preventive measures rose 22% from July to August.

“Discussing gender-based violence without a racial perspective means ignoring the slavery and colonial history of the country that continues to violate black women to this day,” says Ayala Santerio, coordinator of N’zinga – the black women ‘s collective of Belo Horizonte and the Articulation of women Negras do Brasil after Ponte Jornalismo.

Even so, 12 states do not collect any information about the race of the victims: Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Pará, Rondônia, Roraima, Tocantins, Paraíba, Alagoas, Espírito Santo, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Mato Grosso in the Central West region is the state with the highest rate of femicide per 100,000 women during the pandemic. Mato Grosso do Sul has the third highest rate of femicide in the country between March and August. 1.16 cases were registered per 100,000 female residents. There were eight deaths in the federal district between March and August, a decrease of 56% from the same period last year.

Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo were among 12 states that cut femicide rates in the first five months of the pandemic in Brazil. From May, as social isolation became increasingly flexible, feminicide picked up again in Rio de Janeiro, causing the state to see a 13% increase in the second quarter of the year. Domestic violence against women continues to rise in both states during the pandemic, although experts on the issue confirm that underreporting of cases remains firm and strong.

It is noteworthy that records of domestic violence in Rio Grande do Norte have increased 111% since March, which Prosecutor Érica Canuto believes is directly related to the fall of femicides in the state. There were three cases in a six-month pandemic, up from ten in 2019 over the same period. “Women denounced more and this was a protective factor for them,” believes Santerio.

In Pernambuco, domestic violence cases decreased by 11% from May to August compared to 2019. It seems like good news, but nonetheless, more than 12,000 reports of complaints of gender-based violence have been recorded in state police stations. .

The One Virus and Two Wars series will monitor femicide and domestic violence incidents in the pandemic through 2020. The aim is to make this silent phenomenon visible, to strengthen the support network and to foster the debate about creating or maintaining public policies to prevent gender-based violence in Brazil. It is the result of a collaboration between the independent media Amazônia Real, based in Amazonas. #Colabora in Rio de Janeiro; Eco Nordeste in Ceará; Marco Zero Content in Pernambuco, Portal Catarinas in Santa Catarina, AzMina and Ponte Jornalismo in São Paulo.

