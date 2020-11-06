Measures in Argentina reinforce the demand for a zoning law

A lightning action entitled “Tu fuego es cómplice” (“Your fire is an accomplice” in free translation) will take place this Friday (6am) at 6pm in the center of Rosario to put pressure on the creation of a law protecting Wetlands (“humedales” in Spanish) in Argentina. The time zone is similar to that of Brazil.

Recently, the country has seen protests and growing campaigns calling for a law to protect wetlands. The law, promoted by environmentalists, has already been rejected twice. This is the third attempt to overcome the commercial lobby and real estate and agricultural interest in the region.

The action

The performance will bring approximately 150 people together and form a line of approximately 300 meters, following the appropriate protocol for sanitary and social distances. The act only counts with the performers and does not invite public participation. The organizers are asking people to join the live on Instagram @multisectorialhumedales and improve the hashtags #BastaDeQuemas, #LeyDeHumedalesYa.

Other information: Fires affect wetlands in Argentina and the country is facing a water crisis

The action condemns the fires that devastated the country’s forests this year and endangers the fauna and flora of the Paraná River Delta. There are an estimated 300,000 hectares affected by the fire, which has been ongoing in the area for nine months.

There will be a 20-minute performance by the Multisectorial Humedales group that has manifested itself in urban, natural and virtual spaces. This proposal was conceived by the Rosarin artist duo Thigra.

The Tu Fuego es Cómplice action aims to increase the demand for a law to protect the wetlands of Argentina, badly hit by the fires that have caused this year / press release

Edition: Rodrigo Chagas