MEDICAL CANNABIS MARKET COMPREHENSIVE STUDY WITH SIZE, SHARE, KEY TRENDS, DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES 2020-2027 | MEDRELEAF CORP, CANNIMED LTD, UNITED CANNABIS., THE PEACE NATURALS PROJECT INC., MEDICAL MARIJUANA, INC

MEDICAL CANNABIS MARKET COMPREHENSIVE STUDY WITH SIZE, SHARE, KEY TRENDS, DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES 2020-2027

This Medical Cannabis Global Market research report is formulated with the exact understanding of customer requirements. Market status at the global and regional level about Healthcare industry is offered through this Medical Cannabis Market report which helps to gain business insights at the extensive marketplace. Details about the market drivers and market restraints included in this industry analysis report helps understand whether the demand of products in Healthcare industry will rise or get lower. To provide an absolute overview of the Healthcare industry, this Global Medical Cannabis Market report covers various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape.

This medical cannabis market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research medical cannabis market contact us for an Analyst Brief,our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Medical cannabis market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for medical cannabis market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the medical cannabis market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Top Competitors Included:

Canopy Growth Corporation,

GW Pharmaceuticals plc.,

Aurora Cannabis.,

Aphria Medical Cannabis,

MedReleaf Corp,

CanniMed Ltd,

United Cannabis.,

The Peace Naturals Project Inc.,

Medical Marijuana, Inc,

BOL Pharma,

Cresco Labs,

Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa(MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analystsunderstand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Medical cannabis market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 82.19 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.25% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing awareness about the advantages of cannabis is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Global Medical Cannabis Market Scope and Market Size

Based on species, the medical cannabis market is segmented into:

cannabis indica,

sativa and hybrid

Derivatives segment of the medical cannabis market is segmented into:

cannabidiol (CBD),

tetrahydrocannabinol (THC),

others.

The application segment of the medical cannabis market is divided into:

pharmaceutical industry,

research and development centers and others.

Based on route of administration, the medical cannabis market is bifurcated into:

oral solutions and capsules,

smoking,

vaporizers,

topicals and others.

Medical Cannabis Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the medical cannabis market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The country section of the medical cannabis market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Medical Cannabis Market Share Analysis

Medical cannabis market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to medical cannabis market.

Years considered for this report:

o Historical Years: 2010-2019

o Base Year: 2019

o Estimated Year: 2020

o Legal Marijuana Market Forecast Period: 2020-2027

