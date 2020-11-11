Medical Devices Vigilance Market Present Scenario, Growth Prospects and Forecast By 2025

The medical devices vigilance market is expected to record remarkable gains on account of rising number of medical recalls worldwide. Faulty medical devices have led to a surge in number of patients suffering from health issues and injuries. In a bid to curb such instances, hospitals and medical institutes are preferring to install medical device vigilance systems to ensure optimum safety of patients.

Rising number of R&D activities across the medical devices vigilance market could pave the way for the development of innovative and advanced solutions. Citing an instance, AB-cube created SafetyEasy software that supports XML file format and offers dictionary coding as well as facilitate easy data analysis. Such groundbreaking developments could massively boost the adoption of medical vigilance software solutions.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/3140

Considering the end user segmentation, clinical research organization segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% over the projected time, owing to the increased number of global research projects. Besides, inclination towards development of novel drugs for treatment of several chronic diseases will also strengthen the market. Medical vigilance software finds application in clinical research organization for managing clinical trial data, regulatory affairs and quality assurance.

In terms of application, diagnostic segment is projected to depict an appreciable growth on account of elevating safety concerns associated to diagnostic devices. In order to eradicate such risks, medical vigilance software is used which helps in monitoring patients’ safety. This will raise the demand for medical vigilance software and will positively influence the medical devices vigilance market. Reportedly, in 2018, the diagnostic application had recorded a revenue share of 32.5%.

In terms of delivery mode, on-premise segment is likely to depict a growth rate of 6.6% over the forecast period. On premise software runs on the customer’s system and provides a setup with options to upgrade. Innovative software combined with latest technology hardware makes the on-premise software solution a favorable option for the healthcare industries, significantly driving the growth of this segment.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/3140

Major industry players are focused on activities pertaining to innovative software development, strategic alliances and acquisition that will help them attain a strong foothold in the market. Some of the eminent names in the industry are INTEL, Sparta Systems, AB-Cube, Oracle, Omnify, AssurX, ZEINCRO, Xybion, MDI Consultants, Numerix and Sarjen Systems.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Medical Devices Vigilance Market, By Delivery Mode

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. On-premise

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.3. On-demand or cloud-based (SaaS)

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Medical Devices Vigilance Market, By Application

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Diagnostic

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.3. Therapeutic

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.4. Surgical

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.5. Research

5.5.1. Medical Devices Vigilance Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/medical-devices-vigilance-market