Medical Drones Market Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths to 2025

Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on Medical Drones market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Medical Drones market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

Medical Drones Market will exceed USD 399 Million by 2025; as per a new research report. Increasing applications of medical drone in healthcare supply chain will positively impact the industry growth in foreseeable future. There has been a significant increase in the usage of medical drones for the transport of blood, vaccines, birth controls, snake bite serum, and various medical samples across the globe.

For instance, till date, Zipline a renowned American company has completed more than 16,005 lifesaving deliveries through medical drone. Moreover, demand for medical drones has increased as they enable patient to access instant medical care resulting in decreased mortality rates.

Increasing number of government initiatives globally will boost the demand for medical drone deliveries thereby, escalating industry growth. For instance, according to Ghana Health Service, in 2018, Ghana government has signed agreement with the US firm to assure transport medical supplies through medical drones in remote hospitals and clinics that will help in strengthening overall healthcare chain thus, proving beneficial for medical drones market growth. However, constant operational and affordability issues may hamper industry growth to certain extent.

Prominent industry players operational in medical drone market include DHL, DJI, Embention, Flirtey, Matternett, Vayu and Zipline. Key industry players adopt strategic initiatives such as new product launches, collaborations and geographic expansion that enable them in sustaining market competition. For instance, in October 2017, Flirtey has formed a partnership to promote automated external defibrillator (AED) drone delivery service in the U.S. this strategy will help company to extend their geographical reach and capture larger market share.

Blood transport segment will experience over 24% growth during the analysis time frame. Increase in number of deaths due to severe bleeding will expedite demand for medical drones. For instance, in March 2019, Matternet partnered with UPS to facilitate blood sample deliveries at WakeMed hospital in North Carolina, U.S. This partnership helped hospitals to provide quick treatments to patients suffering from severe blood loss. Increasing mortality due to blood loss and rising acceptance to medical drone delivery will surge the segmental growth.

Emergency segment accounted for around 46% revenue share in 2018 owning to rapid technological advancements in medical drones that can efficiently deliver essential medical supplies with short shelf-life. For instance, in April 2019, Zipline an automated drone delivery company, has planned to launch worlds largest vaccine drone delivery network in Ghana that enables reach of medical facilities at remote and arid areas. Additionally, renowned company such as amazon, google have planned to launch drones that are faster, safer, efficient and helps in saving lives during emergencies. Thus, growing technological advancements in medical drones should increase its demand during emergency cases.

Germany medical drone market will witness around 24% growth throughout the analysis period owing to rising adoption of technologically sound products. Moreover, increasing number of emergency cases in rural parts of Germany will escalate the demand for medical drones. Above mentioned factors coupled with improving regulatory scenario for medical drones should boost country growth during the analysis period.

