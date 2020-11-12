Medical Electronics Market Valuation To Hit The Billion Dollar Benchmark By 2025

Global medical electronics market is irrefutably one of the most lucrative business spheres in the healthcare domain. Combining the power of technology in medical devices, companies look forward to making medical electronic devices a part of mainstream healthcare in the next few years. Indeed, efforts pertaining to the same are already underway – in 2017, eMedApps partnered with GE Healthcare in order to provide users with a highly innovative, efficient contingency solution called CareFinity.

Rapid technological developments in therapeutic and diagnostic devices coupled with increasing availability of nanotechnology and microtechnology electronics like diagnostic chips for remote monitoring of heart, brain, liver, kidney, and lungs could massively benefit medical electronics market over the forthcoming years.

The deal between eMedApps and GE is merely one such initiative undertaken by industry contenders to bring about novel, innovative devices to the fold. In a world riddled with consistent healthcare issues, technology has played a major role in simplifying medical care-related decisions. Rising awareness pertaining to the significance of using advanced medical products in techniques such as minimally invasive surgeries will push medical electronics market share.

Increasing number of regulatory compliances governing product development and marketing is likely to restrain medical electronics market expansion to an extent. However, increasing demand for advanced medical electronic products and the rising prevalence of chronic ailments would continue to drive the industry growth during the projected duration.

Regionally, North America and Asia Pacific are anticipated to emerge as significant hotspots for medical electronics market. North America, driven by substantially high disposable incomes, high product adoption, and elevated healthcare expenditure, accounted for 44.9% of the industry share in 2018. In the years ahead, the region will demonstrate considerable potential, propelled by the spate of innovative products that would be brought about by prominent companies across the continent.

Companies operating in the medical electronics market are concentrating on adopting innovative strategies like product innovations and strategic alliances to enhance their business footprint. Taking August 2020 for instance, Scantific released a new versatile scanning thermometer that has the ability to detect if an individual is wearing a face mask or not.

Currently, companies like Boston Scientific, Abbott, Fujifilm Medical Systems, Carestream Health, Hitachi High Technologies Corporation, GE Healthcare, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba Corporation, and Maxim Integrated are leading the industry landscape with their pioneering products.

