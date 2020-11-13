Medical Equipment Financing Market 2020 growth factors, latest trend and regional analysis of leading players by 2026

Medical Equipment Financing Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

Medical equipment financing assists hospital administrators and practitioners to carry out cash flow to address possible equipment reimbursement. Equipment financing helps in the purchase of various medical devices instead of leasing them. Medical equipment financing market has been experiencing exponential growth over the years due to the need to provide precise, reliable, safe and cost-effective services to patients.

Increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, tumors, and diabetes across the globe is propelling the demand for minimally invasive medical equipment that are reliable, fast and advanced. Moreover, constant upgradation in patient monitoring and diagnostic devices is driving the adoption of advanced medical devices in hospitals.

As per the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in 2019, close to 6 in 10 adults suffered from serious illnesses such as Alzheimer’s, diabetes, cancer, kidney and lung disease in the U.S. Evident rise in the discovery of new diseases and viruses is facilitating R&D in medical equipment to ensure targeted treatment for specific medical issues.

Equipment financing companies are meanwhile entering into strategic partnerships and acquisitions with an aim to expand their business profits. For instance, TimePayment acquired LeaseQ Inc. in April 2019. The business transaction added significance to the strategic focus of TimePayment and provided vendor partners a faster funding option, differentiated product offerings, and enhanced services.

Initiatives undertaken by governments across the globe to provide affordable, safe, reliable and innovative healthcare services to the citizens is a primary factor magnifying medical equipment financing industry outlook. The Affordable Care Act in the United States has imposed the pressure of reimbursements on hospitals, encouraging them to adopt novel technologies and operate efficiently along with achieving economies of scale.

Additionally, the act is building competitive pressure among the medical facilities which leads to increased expenditure on advanced technologies. Hospitals these days are aiming at increasing their cash reserves in order to purchase needed medical devices and to address its necessary reimbursements.

Ambulatory surgical centers are witnessing widespread popularity over the years owing to offered benefits such as personalized care, reduction in patient wait time and lowered cost of carrying out surgery. An increase in the number of ambulatory surgical centers creates the need for medical equipment required to carry out surgeries.

High geriatric population in China along with adequate awareness among people regarding healthy living will positively influence medical equipment financing market size in the region. It is estimated that, over 2020-2026, China medical equipment financing market share may register notable CAGR of 9.2%. Establishment of favorable policies along with heavy investments made by the government towards the development in healthcare sector may bolster industry trends.

With respect to equipment, the medical equipment financing market is bifurcated into patient monitoring, diagnostic, therapeutic, medical furniture, and laboratory. Diagnostics equipment are an extremely important tool that identifies microorganisms causing infection and helps perform the most appropriate treatments.

The diagnostic equipment industry is extensively working towards enhancing the clinical outcomes along with precise information regarding cause of an illness. Frequent innovations in the diagnostic equipment market owing to the discovery of diseases is encouraging doctors to undertake financial help from banks or other financial institutions to buy advanced diagnostic tools.

